Trending

HP Envy 34c Monitor Review

HP’s new 34-inch curved Envy 34c sports a high-contrast SVA panel and DTS-tuned speakers; features that set it apart from the competition. Today we check out its performance in our benchmark suite.

By Hewlett Packard 

Our Verdict

Every curved display we’ve reviewed so far offers a slightly different package. For all-around use and casual gaming, the HP Envy 34c is a good choice and its contrast is better than almost any monitor you can name. We hope prices will drop in the future but for now users with generous budgets may choose this moment to go for the curve.

For

  • 21:9 aspect ratio • Bright, saturated color • Speakers • Build quality • Contrast • Curve • WQHD resolution

Against

  • Expensive • Middling input lag • No height or swivel adjustment • Reds a bit over-saturated

Introduction

While some users are still asking “why?” when it comes to curved monitors, every major display manufacturer has now introduced at least one such display to the market. At first they were aimed at the luxury business class but now we’re now seeing their value for gaming and entertainment. We recently looked at Acer’s XR341CK, a 75Hz FreeSync screen and BenQ’s 144Hz XR3501. There’s no doubt that the 21:9 aspect ratio coupled with a curved panel can significantly change your gaming experience.

The other two curved screens reviewed recently here at Tom’s are Dell’s U3415W and LG’s 34UC97. Both displays are premium-priced and aimed at well-heeled business users. There’s no doubt they can do some unique things and that they make a bold statement on any desktop.

Today we’re checking out HP’s Envy 34c. By adding a high-contrast SVA panel and forward-firing DTS-tuned speakers to the mix, it has created a stand-out product that manages to do a few things better than the competition.

Specifications

The first thing that pops out of the spec table is a panel type we haven’t looked at before – SVA. Like VA and AMVA, SVA uses a better light valve to more completely block the backlight in low or zero-signal conditions. It’s derived from PVA (Patterned Vertical Alignment) which is part-manufacturer Samsung’s take on the Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment technology first seen in the 1990s. Rather than tweak or imitate the work done by others, it created its own variant from the ground up. What all this translates to is deeper black levels and better contrast.

The best IPS and TN monitors can achieve around 1000:1 in an on/off contrast test. But an AMVA panel like the one used in BenQ’s XR3501 can almost double that. And the VA-based Philips BDM4065UC recently shredded our contrast record with a 6259.4:1 result at maximum output.

We consider contrast to be have the greatest impact on image quality so naturally the more there is, the better we like it. Color accuracy, saturation and resolution are very important as well but in our experience, low contrast can mask positive results in those other areas. Regardless of how saturated the color is, elevated black levels will throw a haze onto the screen that makes the picture look flat.

Like its competition the Envy 34c sells for between $900 and $1000. But with its high-contrast and a pair of excellent speakers, it offers a little more to entice the buyer. Now all that remains is to assess its performance. Let’s take a look.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vic20 25 October 2015 07:12
    I was considering a 40" 4K TV for my PC, but this may be a better option. Looks slick.
    Reply
  • vic20 25 October 2015 07:13
    Looks really a really slick display. Will be on my short list for sure.
    Reply
  • HideOut 25 October 2015 16:41
    I'd like a 2K version of one of these things. Speakers not needed. I have a DTS 5.1 in the office already. But my GPU isn't going to drive a 4k well. Even 2K will be hard but its cheaper to upgrade to a 2K capable card.
    Reply
  • monsta 25 October 2015 21:49
    still waiting for ASUS to release theirs!
    Reply
  • Shankovich 26 October 2015 00:48
    Guys for this price, if you're not going to go above 60 Hz, as I see this is a more a workstation thing, 10-bit colour at least ;-;
    Reply
  • cknobman 26 October 2015 13:20
    This is not worth a penny more than $500.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 26 October 2015 21:34
    I'd like a 2K version of one of these things. my GPU isn't going to drive a 4k well.

    Yea. It's less than 4K but it's still too much. Lower frame rates are innately blurry on LCD, which makes spending money on quick pixel response times pointless. Also throw those low input lag numbers out the window when frame rendering takes this long. And of course enjoy some low frame rate jitters (with or without G-sync). I would spend another grand on dual gtx980s to get this monitor working like expected...well no, actually I wouldn't.
    Reply
  • zthomas 28 October 2015 11:43
    I agree this is a work monitor.. and not yet a gaming option..
    Reply
  • MetzMan007 29 October 2015 16:10
    Free Sync, Almost makes me want to switch from Nvidia to ATI. Very Good looking screen, Almost Sexy in its own way.
    Reply
  • Merry_Blind 29 October 2015 20:07
    I'd really like to see a VA panel designed for gaming, with lowest input lag and response time possible. To me it's the technology that looks the best between it, TN, and IPS, but it seems to be the worst in terms of speed... which isn't good for gaming.
    Reply