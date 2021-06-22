Best Prime Day 3D Printer Deals for 2021

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we're keeping an eye out for the best deals on 3D printers. 3D Printers have become more affordable and packed full of features such as cloud printing, auto bed levelling and dual extruders.

Even the cost of a good quality SLA printer is now below $200, offering a world of super precise prints for hobbyist model makers and engineers.

Best Overall 3D Printers

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.View Deal

FlashForge Adventurer 3: was $449, now $349 at Amazon

The FlashForge Adventurer 3 is a drop in 3D printing option for those of us that want to "just print". With automatic bed levelling, a 150 x 150 x 150mm build volume and 45dB printing noise this disturb your work. Prints can be monitored remotely using the onboard camera, and cloud printing means that prints can be started remotely.View Deal

Anycubic Mega S 3D Printer: was $339, now $219 at Amazon

The Anycubic Mega S 3D printer assembles in 3 steps and prints using an extruder design. This model is able to recover a print after a power outage, and can also sense when it's running low on filament and stop printing until you refill it.View Deal

ELEGOO Mars Pro: was $239, now $191 at Amazon

The price of SLA 3D printers is coming down! For under $200 Elegoo's Mars Pro provides precise prints thanks to how prints are created using UV reactive resin. With a print speed of 22.5 mm / h and a build volume of 4.5 x 2.5 x 5.9 inches the Elegoo Mars MSLA printer is a good starter resin printer.View Deal

Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $569, now $399 @ Amazon

The Anycubic Mega X is a larger version of its Mega S extruder style printer, for larger build volume projects. It comes semi-assembled, has a heated bed, and can auto-resume after power outages.View Deal