Our Favorite Budget 4K Gaming Monitor Is Now Only $350

For gamers seeking the best, 4K gaming monitors are at the top of the line. The monitors offer incredibly sharp and detailed images and often come with HDR for even more brilliant image quality and contrast. 4K gaming monitors usually cost a pretty penny, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now get yourself 8.3 million pixels with the BenQ EL2870U for just $347.99.

Scoring a gaming-worthy 4K display for under $500 sounds too good to be true. But when we tested the BenQ EL2870U, we were impressed by its gaming performance. With a very speedy 1ms response time, 60 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, it’s a great fit for casual gamers on a budget looking for a quality-built, accurate display.

Yes, hardcore gamers will want something more premium, like theAcer Nitro XV273K also on salewith 144 Hz that's FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible. But when we gamed on the EL2870U, FreeSync improved the 4K experience, which had no input lag. While it’s not better for gaming than 144 Hz, QHD gaming monitors, if you want a 4K display that can handle lighter gaming, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one this good and this cheap.

Just make sure your graphics card is 4K-ready. For savings there, see our best GPUs deals page.

