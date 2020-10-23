AMD-Powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop Down to $1199

As Black Friday gets closer, vendors are slowly releasing deals on our favorite hardware. We're working around the clock to find you the best deals on tech — especially gaming laptops .

Today we're featuring this discount from Best Buy on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Read our Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop review for an up-close look at what to expect from this machine.

ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1449, now $1199 @BestBuy

This gaming laptop has a screen spanning 14 inches across. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor and is currently marked down $250 through Best Buy.View Deal

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor capable of speeds up to 2.3GHz. It comes with a total of 16GB of RAM.

For graphics, it features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. It also comes with an internal SSD with a maximum storage capacity of 1TB.