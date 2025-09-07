HP's Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop with an RTX 5050 and 2K 165Hz display is $550 off right now — all-time low pricing and a free copy of Battlefield 6

Looking for a competent gaming laptop that has an affordable price? Well, there's a cheat code to that called sales. While cheaper laptops certainly do exist, they often have subpar build quality and lack polish. Therefore, the best purchases are often midrange laptops that are discounted from their original prices, offering you a great deal. Walmart has one such offer on HP's Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop for just $849.99 — a whopping $550 down from its $1,449 listing, netting you an almost 40% discount. This laptop also comes with a free copy of Battlefield 6.

For those who might remember HP's Omen lineup from a couple of years ago, this is a completely different device. Instead of bulky designs marred by gamer aesthetics, the revised Omen 16 Slim from this year is borderline a thin-and-light. HP is not trying to pull any miracles here, so there's only an RTX 5050 inside, which makes sense for the chassis. That GPU is paired with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H and 16 GB RAM, so daily usage should be a breeze, along with enabling some decent gaming prowess.

Speaking of which, perhaps even better than the discounted price is the free game bundled with this laptop: Battlefield 6. You get the hottest FPS in town at no extra cost, waiting for you to get into the action on the Omen's 16-inch 2K display that runs at a super-fast 165 Hz refresh rate. Inside, the 1TB SSD is ready to install every map you want, with additional games on top.. The connectivity is solid, too, with plenty of high-speed USB ports, HDMI 2.1, and even an Ethernet jack.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Omen 16 Slim features a 70Wh battery. You get a 1080p webcam, decent speakers, and a well-rounded trackpad and keyboard with RGB lighting, allowing you to play in the dark. The aforementioned 1 TB storage is actually expandable with another M.2 slot under the hood. HP also claims "Omen AI" can run your games faster while keeping thermals in check using the IR sensor on board.

