AMD Threadripper 1920X on Sale: 12 Cores for $279

Are you sick of being stuck on quad-core processor? For a very limited time, the AMD Threadripper 1920X 12-core desktop processor is on sale for $279. That's 30 percent off its regular price.

The AMD Threadripper 1920X is a multi-core beast that comes with 12 cores, 24 threads and 38MB of cache. The processor operates with a 3.5GHz base clock speed, 4.2GHz boost clock and even comes with an unlocked multiplier for further tuning. The processor's other attributes include support for quad-channel memory kits opening the possibility to running up to 128GB of memory on a single system and 64 high-speed PCIe 3.0 lanes for connecting multiple PCIe devices.

Should You Buy the AMD Threadripper 1920X?

For help deciding if the AMD Threadripper 1920X is for you, read our review of the AMD Threadripper 1920X. >You can also take a look at our CPU buying guide, our list of the best cheap CPUs, the best gaming CPUs, our breakdown of the best CPUs for desktop applications and the Intel and AMD CPU hierarchy.

AMD Threadripper 1920X Specs Comparison

Cores /Threads Base / Boost Clock Speed (GHz) Cache (MB) PCIe 3.0 Interface / Chipset Unlocked Multiplier DRAM TDP Price (at time of writing) Price Per Core Core i9-7920X 12 / 24 2.9 / 4.4 16.5 44 2066 / X299 Yes Quad DDR4-2666 140W $991.89 $82.66 Threadripper 2920X 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.3 38 64 (4 to PCH) TR4 / X399 Yes Quad DDR4-2933 180W $648.89 $54.07 Threadripper 1920X 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.2 38 64 (4 to PCH) TR4 / X399 Yes Quad DDR4-2666 180W $279 $23.25

So why is the AMD Threadripper 1920X a steal? To put things into perspective, the AMD Threadripper 1920X comes out to $23.25 per core, which makes the chip the cheapest 12-core processor on the market right now. As a matter of fact, it's even less expensive than the majority of the quad-core processors.

If you need help picking a suitable X399 motherboard for the AMD Threadripper 1920X, give our Best Motherboards 2019 and motherboard buying guide article a read.