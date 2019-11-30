Update (11/30/2019): Black Friday is over, but the great savings continue. Check out our Cyber Monday tech deals page to see a list of the latest sales on everything from motherboards and processors to PCs. We also have dedicated Cyber Monday deal pages for monitors, CPUs, SSDs, gaming laptops, Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards.

No need to wait for the day after Thanksgiving. All the major tech retailers have launched major Black Friday deals. Newegg, Amazon, Bestbuy, Microsoft, Dell and Lenovo are just a few of the major retailers giving us major discounts right now.

In fact, there are so many sales that's it can be hard to tell whether you're getting a deal or a dud. So whether you're shopping for deals on the best SSDs or looking for discounts on the best gaming laptops , you've come to the right place.

Below we're rounding up the day's best Black Friday tech deals overall right now and we're updating this page all day to keep things current. We also have dedicated lists of the best black friday SSD deals, best Ryzen deals, best black friday CPU deals, best Radeon deals and best Microsoft Surface deals. If you don't see exactly what you want in our listings, we've also got advice on how to find the best SSD deals, get the best CPU deals and locate the best graphics card deals.

Quick Deal Tips

We've vetted the deals below to make sure they offer solid savings. However, when you're checking out sales, always keep in mind:

As a result, we recommend that all shoppers use comparison engines like Google Shopping or PCPartPicker (best for components). There is no ultimate search engine that compares prices from every store, but as long as you use one or two while shopping, you'll better your chances of scoring the best deal.

We're also big fans of sites like CamelCamelCamel. The website displays the price history of any item sold on Amazon. Just drop in the product's full Amazon URL in CamelCamelCamel and the latter will show you a chart outlining that device's price history on Amazon. That way you'll know if it's truly an all-time price low or if it's just a mediocre sale.

Check price history: Not every so-called deal is actually a real discount. Some products on sale are actually cheaper on other sites and others were raised in price just to lower them again. Use Google Shopping, CamelCamelCamel (best for Amazon> or PCPartPicker (best for components) to check price history and competitors.

Ensure Upgrades are Compatible: If you're buying RAM or storage, make sure your PC is upgradeable and has room for those parts. You can check your manufacturer's service manual or use Crucial's System Adviser to find out.

Pay a little more for trusted brands: Sometimes you'll see a key product like an SSD on sale from a brand you've never heard of. It's worth a few extra bucks to go with something that's well supported, from a manufacturer you can trust.

Best Black Friday Deals Right Now

Hottest Deals Overall

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Laptop: was $3,299 now $2,499

Complete with 144Hz display, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4, i7 processor and 1TB PCIe hard drive this sleek 17-inch monster is the king of gaming notebooks View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset: Was $140, now $80

Complete with 30 hour battery life, kick ass audio drivers, comfortable ergonomic design and detachable microphone, the HyperX Cloud Flight is perfect for the gamer looking for that HyperX performance on a budget.

CyberPowerPC Desktop (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,459 now $1,099 @ Walmart

Get ready for some ray-tracing! This prebuilt desktop comes is powered by Nvidia's powerful RTX 2070 GPU, a Core i7-9700KF CPU and 16GB of RAM. It also has both a 512GB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Motherboard: was $200, Now $150

This Gigabyte motherboard is now over half off the $200 MSRP and is compatible with AMD 3rd gen Ryzen, 2nd gen Ryzen, and Ryzen with Radeon Vega GPUs. View Deal

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB Solid State Drive: was $130, now $88

This SSD features a SATA 6 Gb/s interface with Samsung V-NAND Technology and read and write speeds of 550MB/s and 520MB/s. It is now at an all-time Amazon low.View Deal

Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $120, now $60

Complete with Razer’s 5G Advanced Optical sensor, 9 programmable buttons, ambidextrous design and 50 hour battery life the Lancehead Wireless is no slouch on the gaming floor. View Deal

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard: was $140, now $80

Complete with dedicated media keys, Cherry MX Red switches, tasteful RGB lighting, and a killer wrist-rest, the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB packs all the features you’ll ever need into one incredible price.

AOC C24G1 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor: was $179.99 now $115.99

This 1080p monitor is a compact, feature-packed powerhouse, with a high-refresh VA panel, fast response time, and slim bezels.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399 now $329.99

With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.View Deal

HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1050): was $649 now $449

This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.View Deal

ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero Motherboard: was $229, now $160

This Ryzen powered motherboard comes with NVMe M.2, onboard 802.11AC WIFI, front panel USB 3.1, gigabit LAN and RGB lighting. This Black Friday pricing matches an all time Amazon low.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X + Prism Cooler: was $329, now $159

8 cores, 16 threads, a cooler and a free game for just $159, that’s less than $10 a thread. Second gen Ryzen may be a year and a half old at this point, but it still holds its weight.

Intel Core i7-9700K: was $339, now $299

With its 4.9GHz single-core boost and eight physical cores, the Core i7-9700K delivers the best frame rates of any CPU we've tested. You can grab it from Best Buy for about $40 less than its normal sale price.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 (1080p, SSD, Ryzen 3): was $349 now $249

This uber-cheap 15-inch notebook weighs just 3.5 pounds and sports a 1080p display, a Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, a 128GB SSD and a fingerprint scanner. You can upgrade it to improve on the 4GB of RAM.View Deal

SSD / Storage / RAM

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 1TB: was $249, now $198

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD comes with 1TB of internal storage space. It has read/write speeds of 3500/3300 MBs. This deal comes with a 5-year warranty from the manufacturer.View Deal

Intel 2TB SSD 660p : was $249.99, now $179 @B&H Photo

The Intel SSD 660p 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds up to 1,800 MB/s and random read and write speeds up to 220,000 IOPS. If we look at the numbers, the SSD 660p is easily three times as fast as the best SATA III SSD.View Deal

Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $199 now $168

One of the first drives to support PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket boasts read / writes of up to 5000 MBps. It also comes with a copy of Acronis True Image for cloning.View Deal

Orico 512GB SATA 3 SSD: was $99, now $55 @Newegg

You can pick up this 512 GB Orico SSD for $59. It might not be the biggest SSD on the market, but it's good-sized internal SSD for the price. It uses a standard SATA 3.0 interface. Use code MKTCGX to get it at this price.View Deal

Crucial BX500 (1TB): was $114 now $89

If you're looking to upgrade an older PC or add a bulk storage drive to your existing rig, the BX500 is now just 8.6 cents per GB. However, keep in mind that this has no DRAM cache.View Deal

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND Internal SSD: was $159, now $100

This 2.5" internal SSD from Western Digital contains up to 1 TB of storage space. It has read/write speeds of 560/530 MBps. You can get one on Newegg for 31% off.View Deal

Hyundai 120GB 2.5" SSD: was $42, now $15

If you've got a little machine need of an SSD, check out this deal on the Hyundai 120 GB Internal SSD. It uses a Serial ATA-600 interface and measures in at 5.43" x 0.78" x 4.25".View Deal

SanDIsk Ultra 1TB SSD: was $106 now $99 @Amazon

Those looking for inexpensive storage will find a lot to like in the SanDisk Ultra, which promises read and write speeds of 560 and 530 MBps respectively.View Deal

ADATA 2TB 2.5" SATA III SSD: was $249, now $185

ADATA managed to fit 2TB worth of storage onto this 2.5" SATA III SSD. It's currently available on Newegg wit a limit of 3 per customer.View Deal

WD 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $169, now $89

For massive quantities of storage on the go, check out this deal on a WD 5TB external hard drive from Best Buy. This deal is only available for a day.View Deal

Samsung EVO 2.5" SSD 500 GB: was $99, now $60

This Samsung 860 EVO SSD has up to 500 GB of storage space. The max sequential read/write speed is 550/520 MBps. This is a decent-sized internal SSD for the price.View Deal

Team 32GB MicroSD card: was $5, now $4

You can never have too many microSD cards—this is an excellent time to stock up. These Team brand 32GB microSD cards are on sale for more than 30% off.View Deal

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB: was $74, now $58

This Corsair Vengeance 16GB deal is on Amazon for $57. This package includes two sticks of 8GB DDR RAM. It has an SPD speed of 2133 MHz. This RAM is designed for high-performance overclocking.View Deal

OLOy WarHawk RGB 16GB DDR: was $99, now $75

This package features two 8GB sticks of DDR4. This is a great 16GB set up for a dual channel motherboard. The Oloy WarHawk RGB RAM is available on Newegg for $74.View Deal

XPG Spectrix 16GB DDR4: was $109, now $70

This RAM was definitely made with aesthetics in mind. The RFB light strips are extra wide and extra bright. This deal comes with 2 8GB sticks of DDR4 for a total of 16GB. These are 288-pin sticks.View Deal

CPUs / Motherboards

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: was $350, now $290

Use Rakuten's THANKS20 to get it at this price. The best gaming CPU value is the lowest price we've ever seen it. This 65-watt processor has 8 cores, 16 threads and a maximum rated boost clock of 4.4 GHz. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - was $234.99, now $199.99 @ Walmart

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X is a 6-core 7nm CPU that can boost up to 4.4 GHz and is, therefore, excellent for building mid-tier gaming systems on a budget. It's still not cheap, but at this price you're getting a lot of performance per dollar.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $329

With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth Cooler: was $199, now $118

This package comes with a CPU, Wraith Stealth Cooler, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. It has 6 cores and a Max Boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. It's currently on Amazon for 42% off.View Deal

Prism LED AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: was $329, now $159

This CPU comes with AMD Wraith Prism Cooling—an RGB setup to make your CPU stand out on the motherboard. The Ryzen 7 2700X is an 8 core XPU with a Max Boost frequency of 4.3 GHz.View Deal

Ryzen 5 3600X: was $249, now $185 @eBay

The Ryzen 5 3600X is a six-core, 12-thread processor with 32MB of L3 cache. It runs with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock. The chip comes with AMD's Wraith Spire CPU cooler. Use coupon code View Deal

Intel Core i9-9960X 4.4 GHz: was $1699, now $1475

This is a high-end CPU for a high-end machine. It's a 16 core processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz. It's currently on Newegg for 24% off.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $110

The Ryzen 5 2600 is a hex-core, 3.9 GHz CPU with an AM4 socket type. This chip is well known for its performance. You can snag one on eBay for 45% off.View Deal

Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7 GHz: was $279, now $195

This is a Coffee Lake hex-core CPU with a turbo speed of 4.6 GHz. The i5-9600K usually retails for $279, but you can grab one on eBay right now for 30% off.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Motherboard: was $259, now $200

This board is designed to support 9th and 8th gen Intel core processors. It has onboard support for 802.11AC WiFi. This motherboard is usually $259, but you can pick one up today for $199 on Amazon.View Deal

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra Motherboard: was $249, now $200

This motherboard by Gigabyte is part of the 300 series and supports Intel (8th and 9th Gen), Celeron and Pentium Processors. This definitely a board for show—it uses RGB Fusion to control a series of LEDs throughout the board.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite: was $199, now $150 after rebate

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite board supports both 3rd and 2nd Gen Ryzen chips as well as Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega Graphics. It works with RGB Fusion via a series of LEDs throughout the board. It's available on Newegg with a $20 rebate card, taking the final price down to $149.View Deal

Graphics Cards

XFX Radeon RX 580 VR Ready GPU: was $379, now $159

This XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition GPU comes completely VR ready. It features 8 GB of GDDR5 with overclocked speeds up to 1366MHz. If you're looking for a VR ready card on a budget, check out this deal.View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB Taichi: was $479, now $429

The ASRock Radeon RX5700 XT comes with 8Gb of GDDR6. It has 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and 4 Display Port 1.4 slots. This card usually sells for $479, but you can get one for $40 off currently on Newegg.View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB: was $229, now $199

If you're in the market for a GeForce card, you may not want to overlook this Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 deal. It might not be the strongest card on the market, but it's perfect for a midgrade machine or anyone building on a budget.View Deal

ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5700: was $409, now $350 after rebate

This ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5700 card usually retails for $409. You can snag one today wit 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, plus your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon.View Deal

Visiontek Radeon RX 5700: was $449, now $279

You can get this Visiontek Radeon RX 5700 for $279 on Rakuten. This card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 and features three Display Ports with one HDMI port.View Deal

Monitors

Acer XFA240 bmjdpr - was $200, now $170 @ Amazon This is our favorite budget monitor out now and was $240 when we reviewed it in September. It's 24 inches with FHD resolution at 144Hz, plus FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. Nothing we've tested can match its color accuracy, gaming performance and feature at this price.

Viewsonic 27-inch 1080p VX2758-C-MH: was $250, now $193

Complete with curved screen, 144Hz Refresh FreeSync (and likely G-Sync support), this 27-inch 1080p screen, is a perfect choice for those packing anything below an RTX 2070 GPU. View Deal

Samsung 27" Curved Monitor: was $199, now $149

This 27" Samsung display is curved with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz.View Deal

Samsung 4K UE570 28" Gaming Monitor: was $349, now $249 Samsung's 4K UE570 monitor has a spacious 28" TN panel with a 1ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor supports AMD's FreeSync technology and also has split-screen functionality.



LG UltraGear 34" Curved Monitor: was $1279, now $679

The LG UltraGear Monitor uses Nvidia G-Sync technology. This borderless display is ideal for serious gamers with a dedicated rig. The screen has a refresh rate of 100 Hz and a resolution of 3440 x 1440.View Deal

Samsung 23.5" Curved LED Monitor: was $149, now $119

This curved monitor brings a whole new element to your PC experience. The screen spans 23.5" across, has a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a resolution of 1920 x 1080.View Deal

Dell S2319HN - was $200, now $100 @ Dell

This 24-incher sports a 1080p IPS panel at 60Hz with a 5ms response time, plus some stylish thin bezels. View Deal

HP 27" IPS LED Monitor: was $249, now $109

This monitor has a max resolution of 1920x1080 and a refresh rate of 75Hz. It has 2 HDMI and VGA ports to support both digital and analog devices.View Deal

Dell Alienware 1900R 34" Monitor: was $1349, now $649

This Dell Alienware monitor uses Nvidia G-Sync technology. It has a max resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an overclocked refresh rate of 120 Hz. Expect plenty of ports—HDMI, DisplayPort, and 4 USB 3.0 ports.View Deal

LG 34" Curved Ultrawide IPS Monitor: was $799, now $424

If you've been holding out for a curved monitor, check out this 34" Ultrawide IPS monitor from LG. The screen usually sells for over $700. You can grab one new on eBay for $424. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz and uses both HDMI and DisplayPort connections.View Deal

Samsung 32” UR59C - was $500, now $398 @ Amazon

The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $400, it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal

Laptops / Desktops / Tablets

CyberPowerPC Desktop (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,459 now $1,099 @ Walmart

Get ready for some ray-tracing! This prebuilt desktop comes is powered by Nvidia's powerful RTX 2070 GPU, a Core i7-9700KF CPU and 16GB of RAM. It also has both a 512GB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop was $2,399.99 now $2,000 @ Amazon

Razer's sleek and slim 15-inch gaming laptop is $200 off with an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1050): was $649 now $449

This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.View Deal

Asus 15.6" Core i5 Gaming Laptop: was $849, now $579

This gaming laptop has a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It features an RGB backlit keyboard for looks and an NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for power. It only weighs 4.85 lbs, making it a good laptop to take on the go.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 (1080p, SSD, Ryzen 3): was $349 now $249

This uber-cheap 15-inch notebook weighs just 3.5 pounds and sports a 1080p display, a Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, a 128GB SSD and a fingerprint scanner. You can upgrade it to improve on the 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Dell Latitude 5490 i5 256GB SSD: was $1,857, now $699

This Dell Latitude 5490 is a business laptop featuring an 8th Gen i5-8350U chip. It comes with 256GB of storage on a solid-state drive and 8GB of DDR4.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959, now $599

This machine comes with an Intel Core i3 chip and 128GB of storage on an SSD. If you've been holding out for a Surface tablet, you may want to peek at this deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149, now $99

The 32 GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is currently on sale for 30% off. It has a full 1080p HD display and a 2.0 GHz processor. The whole unit measures in at 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4".View Deal

Ryzen 2700X 8GB VR Ready Desktop: was $999, now $973

If you're looking for a pre-built gaming desktop, check out this deal from iBuyPower. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU, 8 GB of DDR4, and a 1 TB SSD. This package also comes with access to Xbox Game Pass for PC.View Deal

MSI Gaming Desktop Core i7, 512GB: was $1099, now $879

This MSI Gaming Desktop uses an Intel Core i7 CPU. It comes with 8 GB of DDR and features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660—a VR ready GPU. The MSI Trident Desktop usually sells for $1099, but is currently marked down to $879.View Deal

Peripherals

Blue Yeti Condenser USB Microphone: was $130, now $90

There’s just something to be said for having a top quality microphone. And the Yeti is exactly that, a world renowned mic known for both its build quality and the impeccable audio it records. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset: was $150, now $110

With impressive audio drivers, good comfort levels and a 24 hour battery life, this Arctis 7 deal is well worth it for those looking to cut the audio cord.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse: was $75, now $37

The Basilisk is a fantastically designed FPS oriented mouse complete with Razer’s 5G optical sensor.View Deal

Logitech’s G512 SE Mechanical Keyboard: was $100, now $70

This full-sized keyboard, features integrated media key, impeccable RGB lighting, a brushed aluminum finish, a USB passthrough, and tactile mechanical switches courtesy of its GX-Blue tactile switch set. Also available at Amazon, and BestBuy.View Deal

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Keyboard: was $160, now $144

The K70 has long been one of the best mechanical keyboards out there. Full-sized, with dedicated media keys and profiles, this Cherry MX Brown linear switched board is a fantastic choice for any gamer/typist.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow - was $120, now $80 This is a mechanical gaming keyboard with Green switches for a tactile and clicky feel. It boasts media keys, USB passthrough, RGB and an aluminum frame.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite - was $170, now $100

This mechanical gaming keyboard is at its lowest price ever. It's available with Green, Orange or Yellow switches and boasts media keys, USB passthrough, RGB, a plush magnetic wrist rest, plus an aluminum frame. View Deal

Corsair Void Elite Gaming Headset: was $80, now $50

The Elite is a much needed upgrade to the original Void lineup. It can be a tricky fit for some heads, however with an epic mic, and impressive audio quality it's a killer headset at this price point.View Deal

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speakers: was $100, now $50

The MX Sound Speaker system is actually fairly impressive for a 2.0 setup. With plenty of bass thanks to rear facing drivers, and good clean audio and connectivity, it's our favorite budget speaker solution.View Deal

Corsair’s Ironclaw RGB Wireless Mouse: was $80, now $60

It may have a quirky design, but the Ironclaw RGB Wireless comes complete with a 50 hour battery life, lovely ergonomic feel, an impressive sensor, and an awesome array of buttons, all for an incredibly low price.View Deal

Logitech G502 SE Hero: was $79, now $34

The G502 is a wired mouse from Logitech with a DPI of 16,000. It features RGB LEDs that can be customized using Logitech's Lightsync technology. You can pick up this mouse on Newegg for 56% off.View Deal

Anne Pro 2 60% Mechanical RGB Keyboard: was $149, now $64

This keyboard works both wired and wirelessly (via Bluetooth). It features RGB LEDs throughout the design. It's a 60% mechanical keyboard with PBT keycaps.View Deal

Logitech Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo: was $29, now $14

This wireless keyboard/mouse combo uses a USB adapter that can be stored inside the keyboard. It uses a 2.4 GHz signal and 128-bit AES encryption. This deal is currently on Amazon for 50% off.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $29

The Razer DeathAdder is a well-know gaming mouse. It has a DPI of 16,000 and comes with 7 programmable buttons. RGB Profiles and macro settings can be adjusted with Razer Synapse.View Deal

Cases / Cooling / PSUs

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R: was $169 now $115

This 360mm CPU cooler beat out its competitors to offer the lowest temperatures in our tests. It also has a gorgeous design with three colorful RGB fans. Amazon is selling it for $115, about $50 less than most other sites, and there's also a $10 rebate.View Deal

DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB Case: was $69.83 now $60 with code 9BFCMPC4e

This top-rated budget chassis, this attractive case has three tempered glass panels and 4, 120mm RGB fans included. It also has room for a 240mm radiator up front. Use coupon code 9BFCMPC4 to get it from Newegg at this price.View Deal

Seasonic Focus GX-750: was $119, now $80 after rebate

This PSU is fully modular, making internal cable management much easier. The GX-750 is a quiet 750W power supply with controllable fan speeds. You can get this PSU for an additional $20 off after using the rebate card.View Deal

EVGA 650 GQ 640W PSU: was $109, now $98

This EVGA power supply is marked down by over 30%. It's a 650 W, semi-modular unit—weighing around 5 lbs total. The package comes with a 5-year warranty from the manufacturer.View Deal

Corsair RMx 850W PSU: was $149, now $130

The Corsair RMx series 850W PSU is fully modular—you decide what cables are necessary and optimize airflow. You can get this PSU for an additional $10 off the current sale price with promo code 9BLKFPRE5.View Deal

Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler: was $89, now $65

The Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler is on Newegg for 28% off. It uses 300W of cooling power to keep your hardware nice and chill.View Deal

Corsair Hydro Series 240mm RGB Fans: was $159, now $130

Keep your hardware cool and flashy with these Corsair Hydro Series RGB 240mm fans. They feature 16 individually controlled RGB LEDs that can be customized with Corsair iCue.View Deal

Corsair RGB 120mm Fan 3 Pack: was $129, now $80

If your case needs a little flair, check out these Corsair RGB fans. They're 120mm in size and use a standard 4pin connector.View Deal

EVGA RGB 360MM Liquid CPU Cooler: was $159, now $80

If it's not enough to liquid cool, try throwing in RGB LEDs into the mix. This 280 mm Liquid CPU Cooler is available on Newegg for $124.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 570x RGB Case: was $189, now $120 after rebate

This white ATX mid-tower case is made using four panels of tempered glass. It supports up to six case fans and with multiple removable fan trays. It also features a high-speed USB 3.0 front panel. Get an additional $20 off after using the rebate card.View Deal

DIYPC Vanguard-RGB LED Case: was $129, now $75

This case is made of steel and tempered glass. It's an ATX mid-tower with 4 120mm RGB LED fans. The top is designed to fit a water cooling radiator as big as 360mm. This case is available on Newegg for 42% off.View Deal

Rosewill White Thor Case: was $159, now $100

The white edition of this Rosewill gaming case is currently on sale for 38% off plus an additional $10 off with promo code 9BFCMPC36. This is an ATX full tower case made of steel. It has 10 expansion slots, 4 USB ports on the front panel, fan speed control knobs, and LEDs throughout the case design.View Deal

Rosewill Server Case/Chassis: was $199, now $95

This Rosewill server case has 14 internal HDD bays and comes with 8 cooling fans. It's currently on sale for 60% off at a limit of 5 per customer.View Deal

Routers / Networking

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 Smart WiFi: was $269, now $177

This is the AC3200 WiFi model of the Netgear Nighthawk series. It provides coverage up to 3500 square feet and can support up to 50 devices.View Deal

Netgear AC1750 Wireless Router: was $129, now $90

If you're after a dual-band smart WiFi router, check out this deal on the Netgear AC1750. This is a great router for networks with more than 12 devices. It also features two USB ports, useful for connecting hard drives or printers to the network.View Deal

Asus AC1900 Wireless Router: was $149, now $129

This is a router built for speed—with specs documented at 1090 Mbps. It features multiple USB ports, great for adding network peripherals like hard drives and printers. The Asus AC1090 supports 802.11AC Wi-Fi.View Deal

TP-Link PCIe Wifi Card: was $79, now $35

Add an additional WiFi slot to your desktop rig with this PCIe WiFi card from TP-Link. It features speeds up to 1300 Mbps and supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi frequencies.View Deal

TP-Link WiFi Extender: was $29, now $15

The TP-Link N300 has universal compatibility and can boost the WiFi signal on any wireless router. This extender usually retails for $29.99, making this a 50% discount.View Deal

Everything Else

JBL Wireless Speakers: was $649, now $180

These wireless speakers support 802.11ac WiFi. They work with both Google Assistant and Chromecast. They normally retail for over $600 but are currently on sale for over 70% off.View Deal

Amazon Fire 4k TV Streaming Player: was $49, now $25

The Amazon Fire 4k TV stick is available at a discount for some customers using the coupon code: 4KFIRETV

If you aren't eligible to use the coupon but still have Prime, it's available on sale for $34.99.View Deal

Pioneer SPC22 Center Channel Speaker: was $199, now $99

This center channel speaker features two 4" surface woofers and a 1" high-efficiency soft dome tweeter—perfect for a little kick to your audio setup.View Deal

Oculus Go VR Headset: was $199, now $149

The Oculus Go VR headset features 32GB of storage and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 mobile chip for low power consumption. It is now at an all time Amazon low, which is good for 25% off the original price.View Deal