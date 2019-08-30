Our Favorite Portable SSD Is Up to 60% Off

(Image credit: SanDisk)

If you’re a storage addict like us at Tom’s Hardware, you can never have enough storage drives. If it’s a solid-state drive, even better. And if it’s on sale, it’s time to celebrate. Today, we’re in luck. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, our favorite external SSD, is now on sale for up to 60% off, depending on how much space you need.

The 500GB version is down to its lowest price ever, $80.99 compared to its original $169.99.

A portable SSD is a great pick over an external hard drive. SSDs are making hard drives obsolete, and with deals like this, you can actually get a good one at a relatively affordable price.

Case in point, the SanDisk Extreme Portable. With USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity and strong performance, thanks to its use of the USB 3.1 Gen 2 transfer protocol, it’s a solid piece of storage .On top of that, its stylish, compact design will make you excited to take it with you on trips or even across different systems. However, you'll have to supply your own traveling pouch and worry about the detachable cable and adapter.

Tom's Hardware sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Tom's Hardware is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

This portable SSD has sold for $150 this year. Now, its price tag is smaller than ever, meaning it’s a better time than ever to snag a reliable form of storage that moves with you.

Need More Storage?

Bigger versions of this SSD are also on sale right now; although, not at their lowest prices ever, like the 500GB model

The 1TB SSD is now $165.98, but on Amazon Prime Day it dropped to $135.99. And the 2TB model is down to $279.99, but it was $10 cheaper on Prime Day as well.

But if the SanDisk is not for you, you can find more recommendations on our Best External Hard Drives and Portable SSDs page.