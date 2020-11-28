Best Cyber Monday Deals on SK hynix M.2 and SATA Gold SSDs

SK hynix isn't the most well-known name in SSDs, but the company's Gold P31 M.2 NVMe SSDs and its Gold S31 SATA SSDs both took the top of our performance charts in their reviews - with both SSD families winning 4.5 stars out of 5 and an Editor's Choice award. That makes the company's across-the-board discounts for Cyber Monday stand out as exceptionally good deals, especially as the company has emerged as one of Samsung's most potent foes in the SSD market.

These M.2 NVMe SSDs represent top-tier SSD tech, with the world's first 128-layer flash under the hood and custom SSD controllers that delivered exceptional performance throughout our demanding suite of benchmarks.

The company has marked down one of its M.2 NVMe SSDs, the P31 500GB and 1TB models. These drives come with impressive specs (table below) and feature competitive endurance and a five-year warranty, so you can buy with confidence.

SK hynix also slashed the pricing on three of its SATA models, which come with 72-layer flash and custom SSD controllers. The 1TB model now retails for $89, the 500GB model is $45, and the 250GB SSD drops down to a mere $35. The 250GB model isn't big enough for most users, but the price point is tempting for systems that don't need a large boot drive.

SK hynix Gold S31 1TB: was $159, now $89 at Amazon

The 1TB SK hynix Gold S31 has enough capacity for almost anyone, including serious gamers and professionals. It also won the Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award.

SK hynix Gold S31 500GB: was $99, now $45 at Amazon

The 500GB SK hynix Gold S31 is a great upgrade to boost your system's performance and it has the bare minimum amount of storage needed for most gamers.

SK hynix Gold S31 250GB: was $64, now $35 at Amazon

The 250GB SK hynix S31 is good if you only need enough space to store the operating system and a few programs. For most of us, this is only a good option if you have a big HDD (or SSD) to store everything else.

Product Capacity Sequential Read (MBps) Sequential Write (MBps) Random Read (IOPS) Random Write (IOPS) Endurance (TBW) Warranty Gold P31 1TB 1TB 3,500 3,200 570,000 600,000 750 5 Years Gold P31 500GB 500GB 3,500 3,100 570,000 600,000 500 5 Years Gold S31 1TB 1TB 560 525 95,000 87,000 600 5 Years Gold S31 500GB 500GB 560 525 90,000 87,000 300 5 Years Gold S31 250GB 250GB 560 500 54,000 87,000 200 5 Years

The table above outlines the performance specifications of the drives. The NVMe models offer up to a peak of 3,500/3,200 MBPs of sequential read/write throughput, and 570,000/600,000 random read/write IOPS. Performance varies by capacity, though.

The SATA drives top out at 560/525 MBps of sequential read/write throughput, and 95,000/87,000 random/read write IOPS. Again, performance varies by capacity.

Both types of drives have very competitive endurance ratings, earning praise from our SSD reviewer, and come with long five-year warranties. SK hynix also throws in cloning software to help you move your data over from an older drive.

