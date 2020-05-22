Best Gaming PCs 2020

When shopping for a new gaming PC, it's important to have a goal in mind. If you need your system to provide excellent framerates in AAA games at 1920 x 1080, you won't need the absolute best (and most expensive) GPU and/or processor on the market. But if you want to play at 2560 x 1440 or 4K, then you need to start think about saving more for your rig. CPU horsepower is also similarly tied to gaming acumen but branching out into anything over a quad-core processor will primarily see performance gains in multi-threaded workloads such as video processing, rendering and encoding, not games.

Intel just released its Comet Lake-S processors , and we're expecting those in prebuilt machines soon.

Storage and memory capacity are also prime considerations that can push the price of a gaming PC high rather quickly. Solid-state storage devices ( SSDs ) offer huge strides in performance and load times in games, especially when compared to older hard disk drives (HDDs) with mechanical parts, but they also cost more money for less storage capacity. If you’re a gamer, having a moderate-sized SSD as a primary partition (512GB or so) with a sizable HDD (two or more terabytes) is a good place to start.

Power is also an important factor when choosing a PC. Does the PSU offer enough juice to cover the hardware inside? (In most cases, the answer is yes, but there are some exceptions, particularly if you intend to overclock.) Additionally, note if the PSU will offer enough power for future upgrades to GPUs and other components. Case size and expansion options vary drastically between our picks.

Aesthetic value and form factor should also be considered when buying. If you want your case to shine as bright as the sun or to fit in your living room entertainment center, there are options out there for either scenario--or both. Most boutique PC builders offer overclocking services to get the most possible performance out of your hardware, and if you aren't versed in the art of overclocking these services are extremely helpful.

For most people though, budget plays the biggest role in a desktop buying decision. You can sometimes find good deals on big-box desktops when they go on sale, but you’ll be stuck with the components chosen by the likes of HP, Lenovo or Dell. The beauty of a custom-built PC is that you can adjust the component configuration until it suits your needs and budget. We are happy, though, to see more builds coming with standardized parts than ever before, so you can upgrade them later on.

Gaming PC Configuration Tips

Most pre-built gaming PCs, including those on our list of the best, come in multiple configurations. While we list the ones we reviewed, others may be better for you.

HP Omen Obelisk

1. HP Omen Obelisk

The Best Mainstream Gaming Desktop

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 32 GB DDR4-2666 | Storage: 2x 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD RAID0 and 1 TB 7,200-rpm SATA HDD

Sleek design

Standard parts

Top-end part options

Needs better airflow

Right-side panel can be difficult to remove

HP’s Omen Obelisk is a sleek gaming PC. And with the addition of a high-end Z390 motherboard and watercooling among its configurations, it can be a serious workhorse and gaming rig.

It also uses standardized parts for upgrades and has a relatively small case to free up space on your desk. If you want to open it, you can remove one of the side panels with the push of a button, which makes simple changes like RAM easy.

This gaming PC is powerful, but thin enough to sit on a desk, and that makes it a great choice for most people.

Read: HP Omen Obelisk review

Zotac Mek Mini (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Zotac Mek Mini

The Best Small Form Factor Gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 | GPU: Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB GDDR6) | RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666 (2x8GB) SODIMMs | Storage: 2TB 2.5-inch HDD, 240GB NVMe M.2 SSD

Small size

Adorable

Good port selection for the size

Two external power bricks

Hard to upgrade

The Zotac Mek Mini is a tiny gaming PC. It has a 9.2 liter chassis that can house an Nvidia RTX 2060 or RTX 2070, and the case has plenty of ports for its size.It’s diminutive size makes it ideal for an entertainment center as long as you have room for its two 330W power brick. But otherwise, it’s still offering full desktop power for a decent price (many others only go up to an RTX 2080), and frankly, it’s cute.

But if you're after a gaming PC that's even smaller than the Mek Mini, check out our review of the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit. At less than 10 inches tall four inches wide, it's incredibly tiny for a powerhouse PC. Just note that this is a kit, which means you'll have to bring and install your own storage, memory, graphics card and operating system. And at over $1,600 for the model we reviewed without all the previously mentioned components, you're paying a serious premium for the NUC 9's seriously small size. That makes the Mek Mini a better buy for most people.

Read: Zotac Mek Mini review

Maingear F131

3. Maingear F131

The Best Splurge Gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core i9-7980XE | GPU: 2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti | RAM: 32 GB DDR4-3600 | Storage: 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD and 6 TB, 7,200-rpm HDD

Incredible performance

Breathtaking custom paint job

Custom Apex cooling

High price

The Maingear F131 isn't for a tepid PC gamer looking to dip their toe into a personalized boutique build for the first time. This is where a real enthusiast turns when they have money to burn.

Maingear’s Apex cooling adds considerable cost to the build, but it’s a unique setup you can’t get from other vendors. Our review configuration included metal hardline tubing, which looked stunning.

Much of the price also comes down to Maingear’s craftsmanship, with impeccable paint application, fine tuning, and innovative design. And since we’ve reviewed this desktop, Maingear has continued to upgrade it with newer and more powerful parts.

Read: Maingear F131 review

Dell G5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Dell G5

The Best Budget PC

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB GDDR5) | RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666MHz | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Compact size

Lots of ports on the front

Affordable

Limited cooling solutions

Proprietary motherboard and server PSU

The Dell G5 is small for a mid-tower, and can play most games at mid or high settings at an affordable price. a compact rig that can play most games at an affordable price. If you want to get into PC gaming and don’t care to focus on tinkering too much, though there are ton of configuration options.

It also has a lot of ports on the front and on the rear, making it easy to expand with peripherals and external storage. Inside, you can expand with extra room in hard drive cages and m.2 2280 slots.

Read: Dell G5 review

How to Choose a Gaming PC

Bigger isn't always better: You don’t need a huge tower to get a system with high-end components. Only buy a big desktop tower if you like the look of it and want lots of room to install future upgrades.

Get an SSD if at all possible: This will make your computer far more faster than loading off of a traditional HDD, and has no moving parts. Look for at least a 256GB SSD boot drive, ideally paired with a larger hard drive for storage.

You can't lose with Intel or AMD: As long as you opt for a current-generation chip, both companies offer comparable overall performance. Intel’s CPUs tend to perform a bit better when running games at lower resolutions (1080p and below), while AMD’s Ryzen processors often handle tasks like video editing better, thanks to their extra cores and threads.

Don’t buy more RAM than you need: 8GB is OK in a pitch, but 16GB is ideal for most users. Serious game streamers and those doing high-end media creation working with large files will want more, but will have to pay a lot for options going as high as 64GB.

Don’t buy a multi-card gaming rig unless you have to. If you’re a serious gamer, get a system with the best-performing single graphics card you can afford. Many games don’t perform significantly better with two or more cards in Crossfire or SLI, and some perform worse, forcing you to disable an expensive piece of hardware to get the best experience possible. Because of these complications, you should only consider a multi-card desktop if you are after more performance than can be achieved with the best high-end consumer graphics card.

Ports matter. Beyond the connections necessary to plug in your monitor(s), you’ll want plenty of USB ports for plugging in other peripherals and external storage. Front-facing ports are very handy for flash drives, card readers, and other frequently used devices. For added future-proofing, look for a system with USB 3.1 Gen 2 and USB-C ports.

