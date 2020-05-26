Best Gaming Laptops of 2020

The best gaming laptops come in all shapes and sizes, for different needs and budgets. Because while a tricked out $5,000-plus model with the highest-end graphics and best display might give you the best gaming laptop experience, most of us can't afford a rig like that. And even if we could, it wouldn't be the best gaming laptop for those who travel frequently with their PC.

Thankfully, there are more gaming laptop options now than ever, from budget-friendly to VR-ready. Some come with full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards, while others go for the more efficient Max-Q designs that enable thinner chassis and (sometimes) quieter fans. While many of the best gaming laptops come with a 1080p display and high refresh rates, some include 4K screens.

To help you find the best gaming laptop today, we've compiled a list of the best models we've tested and reviewed recently. For much more on how to narrow down your list of best gaming laptop considerations, check out our best gaming laptop buyer’s guide. But here are a few quick tips to get you started down the road to the right portable gaming rig for you.

While many gamers may go to desktops to get the most performance for their money, try lugging a tower, monitor and keyboard around in your backpack. When you need a powerful rig you can take with you, there's no substitute for a gaming laptop.

Quick Shopping Tips

Focus on the GPU: Most games are dependent on the GPU, and those aren’t upgradeable. If you splurge on a powerful GPU now, you’ll be gaming comfortably for a few years.

Choose higher resolution or faster speeds: 4K displays are pretty, but the fastest 240Hz and 360Hz displays are mostly limited to 1920 x 1080 screens. Just keep in mind that unless you're playing older, non-demanding titles like CS:GO, you'll need a very powerful GPU in your system to run games at high settings and frame rates.

You can upgrade some parts later: While CPUs and GPUs are almost always soldered down, most gaming laptops let you replace the RAM and storage, so you can buy cheaper now and add more memory and a bigger hard drive or SSD down the road.

Get a good keyboard: You don’t want to play your games on something mushy or stiff.

Battery life will probably be bad: Very few gaming notebooks get 8 hours or more on a charge, and you need the power supply to get the best gaming performance anyway. However, we've seen some strong times from AMD's Ryzen 4000 processors, and Nvidia suggests its improved Optimus technology may help turn the tide.



Best Gaming Laptop 2020

MSI's GE65 Raider is our current pick for the best gaming laptop for most people.

1. MSI GE65 Raider

The Best Overall Gaming Laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9-9880H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 240 Hz | Weight: 5 pounds / 2.3 kg

Strong productivity benchmarks

Mature, yet fun design

Per-key RGB keyboard and light-up Type-A ports

Impressive framerates

Speakers could be louder for this price

Competitors have brighter screens

MSI packed a lot of sophistication, power and even some fun into the GE65-Raider’s design, making it an easy pick for the best gaming laptop overall. Our review unit, the most premium version, boasts an i9-9880H CPU and RTX 2070 graphics card and other high-end specs for very impressive results during gaming and productivity tasks.

When it came to productivity, the MSI again stood out, surpassing what’s expected from a gaming laptop in this price tier in all benchmarks. We are also starting to see some new impressive laptops with newer parts, like the Alienware m17 R3, and we're expect to see a new version of the Raider soon enough.

Read: MSI GE65 Raider Review

Dell's latest 15-inch G3 is the best gaming laptop we've tested to date for those on a tight budget. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Dell G3 15 (2019)

The Best Budget Gaming Laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-9300H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Weight: 5.4 pounds / 2.4 kg

Attractive design

Solid gaming performance for the price

Longer than average battery life

Dull display

The Dell G3 15 is the best gaming laptop for those on a tight budget. It feels solid, the price is right and it will play most games reasonably well. It even looks good. The display is bland, which is a shame, but battery life and keyboard is better than most similarly priced competition.

That makes the Dell a solid choice for anyone who can get over the display as a sacrifice for an otherwise strong machine. Heck, for those times when you don’t need to game on the go, you could plug it into a good budget monitor and get a bigger, prettier screen for your games and media playback at home. If you’re looking to get a machine starting under $1,000, it's an excellent choice.

Read: Dell G3 15 (2019) Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Best Thin Gaming Laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 4900HS | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 120Hz | Weight: 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg)

Good looks

AMD Ryzen 4900HA offers strong performance

Stellar battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Fan sometime whirs when idle

No webcam

No Thunderbolt 3

For those looking for something slim and attractive, our pick is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. As far as gaming laptops go, the Zephyrus is unassuming in either white or gray with minimalist sylings. But with the AMD Ryzen 4900HS and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q in our review unit, you get strong productivity and gaming performance.

The battery life is surprisingly long for a gaming notebook and the keyboard is clicky and comfortable. The fan, however, sometimes goes off even when just sitting on the desktop, and this unit doesn’t come equipped with a built-in webcam.

Read: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

If money isn't much of an object and you want desktop-class performance that you can update down the road, the Alienware Area-51m is the best gaming laptop for you. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Alienware Area-51m

The Best Splurge Gaming Laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Display: Up to 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz with G-Sync | Weight: 8.5 pounds / 3.9 kg

Strong gaming and productivity performance

Beautiful new design

Upgradeable CPU and GPU

Extremely pricey

No 4K options

The Alienware Area-51m, with its desktop-class Core i9-9900K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, is the best gaming laptop for those with a big gaming budget. It offers laptop performance so strong that it will appeal to power users more used to desktops. That's assuming you can afford it without taking out a second mortgage.

It’s awesome that you can upgrade nearly all aspects of the Area-51m, and I hope more desktop replacements go this route. But Alienware still has to release details about how new GPUs will be sold or if and when that replacement program will come to fruition. Then of course there’s the question of how future graphics modules will be priced compared to their standard desktop-card counterparts.

The process to make major upgrades yourself requires some tools and patience, but the ability to replace the CPU, GPU, RAM and storage is truly impressive.

You can also see our complete teardown of the machine.

Read: Alienware Area-51m Review





Asus' ROG Strix Hero II is sleek and powerful, making it the best laptop for those who are serious about esports. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Asus ROG Strix Hero II

The Best Esports Gaming Laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | Display: Up to 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 | Weight: 5.9 pounds / 2.7 kg

Powerful faming performance

Bright visuals

Compact size

Great audio

Hot bottom casing

Loud fans

With a brilliant display, very slick design and powerful graphics and sound, the Strix Hero II is the best gaming laptop for esports enthusiasts. It's also a slim gaming laptop that’s easy to take to tournaments.

While more compact and significantly lighter than the PowerSpec 1510, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Acer Predator Helios 300. However, you’re paying a premium for size here. So if you aren’t worried about bulk, consider the cheaper Powerspec 1510, which can be had for a cool $1,399.

The Strix isn’t just a looker, but a strong performer with a brilliant display. It’s a jack of all trades as long as you can stand the heat.

Read: Asus ROG Strix Hero II Review



Best Gaming Laptops Compared

CPU GPU RAM Storage Display Weight MSI GE65 Raider Up to Intel Core i9-9880H Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Up to 32GB Up to 1TB NVMe SSD 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 240 Hz 5 pounds / 2.3 kg Dell G3 15 Up to Intel Core i7-9750H Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Up to 16GB Up to 512GB NVMe SSD 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 5.4 pounds / 2.4 kg Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q Up to 16GB Up to 1TB NVMe SSD 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, 120 Hz 3.5 pounds / 1.6 kg Alienware Area 51-m Up to Intel Core i9-9900K Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Up to 64GB Up to 2TB (RAID0) + 1TB SSHD 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz 8.5 pounds / 3.9 kg Asus ROG Strix Hero II Up to Intel Core i7-8750H Up to Nvidia RTX 2060 Up to 32GB Up to 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 5,400-rpm HDD 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz 5.9 pounds / 2.7 kg

