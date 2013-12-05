Trending

Eurocom Panther 5D Notebook Review: Faster Than Your Desktop

There's a good chance that Eurocom's Panther 5D notebook is faster than your desktop. The sample we're reviewing sports a six-core Core i7-3970X, two GeForce GTX 680M modules in SLI, 32 GB of DDR3-1600, and three 256 GB SSDs. Talk about a beast!

Now That's Different: Power Adapters

Power can be supplied to the Panther 5D in different ways. As mentioned, Eurocom's default configuration is a single 300 W AC adapter. However, as you add higher-end hardware to the machine, it can quickly be made to need more than that. Our sample came with a pair of 330 W power supplies, each connected through a converter box that is in turn attached to the notebook. Of course, this is more complex than most other laptops, but it's the only way to get 660 W into the Panther 5D.

Each adapter is a 330 W Delta unit.

Compared to the 240 W Flextronic power adapters common on many Dell and Alienware machines, the 330 W version on the left is almost twice as thick.

At least its footprint is roughly the same.

Each 330 W adapter plugs into the converter box. The status of each attached power supply is displayed via LEDs on the top of the converter box.

This is what the converter box looks like with both power adapters connected.

And here are the two plugs for the adapters on the converter.

The converter feeds into the chassis' single input.

Here is how the connection to the machine usually looks. With all of the fans for the Panther 5D exhausting to the rear of the unit, it is best to keep the area behind the system clear.

65 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vmem 05 December 2013 05:13
    I want the satisfaction of just dropping this monster on someone's desk, and say

    "personal server: DEPLOY!"
  • coffeecoffee 05 December 2013 06:14
    Great for individuals that moves around often (i.e LAN parties, get togethers, etc) IF the hardware can be kept cool AND if the fan doesn't sound like a space rocket taking off. However, one will need a deep pocket to afford something like this.

    @vmem "Personal Server: Please insert Credit Card to continue! $_$"
  • Razerium 05 December 2013 06:17
    Sure it's better than my desktop, but it's also three times more expensive!
  • f-14 05 December 2013 06:20
    now this is how you're meant to play crisis 1-2-3 right by any one with an iMac.

    the main people i can see needing this bad boy is division commanders on a battlefield as well as NSA hackers and CIA spies and Drone operators
  • airplanegeek 05 December 2013 06:28
    you guys didn't review the sound volume :(
    but what i really wanted to see was the effects of ocing the gtx 680Ms :P
  • 16bit 05 December 2013 07:14
    Great article. Puts my 17.3 inch laptop to shame.

    Finally I can have high end desktop performance on the go.
  • palladin9479 05 December 2013 08:51
    I once had a Desktop Replacement laptop, huge monster that required a large AC adapter, was loud and heavy. These things are NOT portable, they are heavy to lug around and completely impractical for mobility. They are for people who, for whatever reason, do not want a desktop +monitor at their house. These are just desktops that are easier to transport around.
  • belardo 05 December 2013 09:07
    This seems more for bragging rights. Sure some people will NEED this... For a portable gaming system with 3 power-bricks, etc... why not get customized AIO? Or simply brink a small (SFF) case with keyboard and 20" display which would weight less? If you're gaming anyway - you'll need a mouse. The keyboard looks crappy, the numeric keypad is up against the main keys.

    Lets see, a SFF setup parts:
    PC: 5 = SFF-PC, keyboard, mouse, monitor, 2 power cords.
    5D: 7 = 5D Panther, Mouse, 2 power cords, 3 power bricks/converter.

    In return, you get a much better keyboard... then when broken, its a $10~150 replacement...
  • Avus 05 December 2013 09:40
    It may be fast, but it sure look ugly. If i compare this notebook to a car, it will be a Mitsuoka Orochi.
  • zodiacfml 05 December 2013 12:32
    awesome photography. i enjoyed looking at the parts.
