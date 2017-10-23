Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card Roundup

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is, for all intents and purposes, the company’s fastest desktop gaming graphics card - Titan Xp, the company's only faster (niche) card, costs ~60% more. The 1080 Ti employs a 12-billion-transistor GP102 processor sporting 3584 CUDA cores, 224 texture units, and 88 ROPs. A base clock rate of 1480 MHz typically accelerates to 1582 MHz under most gaming loads thanks to GPU Boost. And Nvidia’s partners tune those frequencies to differentiate their boards. An aggregate 352-bit memory bus hosts 11GB of GDDR5X memory able to move up to 484 GB/s of information.

In comparison, the vanilla GeForce GTX 1080 utilizes a much less complex GP104 GPU armed with 2560 CUDA cores, 160 texture units, and 64 ROPs. Its 8GB of GDDR5 memory is still high-end by today’s standards. However, you’re looking at the difference between smooth performance at 3840x2160 from GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and a card better suited to 1440p at maxed-out details in the vanilla 1080. You’ll pay about $200 more for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but in a world now unfriendly to multi-GPU configurations, we recommend buying the fastest single-GPU solution you can afford.

How about the competition from AMD? Performance-wise, there is none. Radeon RX Vega 64 is more comparable to GeForce GTX 1080. At least for now, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is in a class unto itself.

So, if you’re looking for the best graphics performance available, let’s explore some of the available options and why you might consider one GTX 1080 Ti over another.



Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Cards

10/23/2017 Update: added the MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z (no award).

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition View Site

EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming

Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G



Available GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards span a ~$150 range. So why would you consider spending extra when the least-expensive models are already brutally fast? The reasons are loosely interrelated: clock rates, cooling, advanced features, and aesthetics.

You see, Nvidia’s reference specification calls for a base GPU frequency of 1480 MHz. But GP102 can run faster. So add-in board partners experiment with more aggressive settings. A 5% or 6% increase means higher frame rates. And when you’re already looking at top-of-the-line, extra performance isn’t cheap.

Overclocked GPUs generate more heat, creating stability and reliability issues. As a result, the pursuit of performance goes hand-in-hand with upgraded cooling. Some manufacturers turn to triple-slot heat sinks and fans, while others integrated liquid cooling. Along the way, they strive for improved acoustics using larger, slower-spinning fans or beefy radiators.

All of the surface area introduced by these substantial thermal solutions becomes an ideal canvas for decoration. Enter the elaborate fan shrouds, the configurable RGB lighting, and the LCD read-outs.

In the end, you’re left to decide whether Nvidia’s reference specs are good enough, or if you’re willing to pay for a bit more guaranteed performance, the cooling to keep an overclocked config stable, and maybe a little eye candy. Our reviews dig deep into the strengths and weaknesses of each individual implementation, allowing you to choose the attributes that matter most in a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

The final analysis of each board is listed below for quick and easy reference (top-awarded cards appear first, and graphics cards with the same award are listed alphabetically):

Moderate power target

Relatively light weight

Hardly any coil whine

External fan connectors

RGB output for LEDs

More expensive than competing GeForce GTX 1080 Tis

Oscillating fan noise

VRM cooling not optimal



Dual-slot form factor

Well-implemented (asynchronous) cooling and acoustics

Unique nine-sensor temperature monitoring

Much more expensive than Nvidia's Founders Edition version

Triple-slot competition is generally faster/quieter



Faster than Founders Edition

Quiet

Exceptional cooling concept

Theoretical 375W power limit

$50 more than Founders Edition

Bundled software not great for overclocking



Fast

Quiet

Well-built cooler

Large

Heavy

Expensive



Aggressive factory overclock

Flexible cooler

Minimal whine from chokes

External fan connectors

RGB lighting

Restricted liquid flow

Relatively expensive card

Low-frequency bearing noise

Heat pipe quality could be better



High factory GPU Boost frequency

Very good thermal solution

Quiet fans

Hardly any coil whine

Lots of RGB effects to choose from

External sensors

Power consumption

Near non-existent availability

Inaccessible pricing

Very heavy

High starting fan pulse

High power consumption



Fastest graphics card available

Attractive price versus Titan X

Centrifugal fan exhausts waste heat

Temperature-limited

Not as quiet as some board partner designs



Factory-overclocked GPU and memory

Massive heat sink and coolers

Excellent build quality

One of the lower-priced 1080 Tis

Insufficient cooling on VRMs

Louder than competing GeForce GTX 1080 Tis

VRM noise