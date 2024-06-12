Elegoo's Neptune 4 Pro is now only $284

Today we have a great deal for 3D printing hobbyists looking to speed up their printing game. At this reduced price, it's an ideal time to invest in your first 3D printer or upgrade from an older, slower model. This is the lowest price the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro has been.

Available from Amazon, the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is on sale for $284, a saving of 21% on the original $359 MSRP. So not only can you shave money off the cost of this 3D printer, but you'll also save a boatload of time off making your 3D print designs, thanks to how speedy this printer is.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is the spiritual successor to the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro printer, keeping the same overall looks and form factor but increasing the print speeds with the use of a Kilipper-based firmware. We had the chance to review the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro and thanks to its impressive performance we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: now $284 at Amazon (was $359)



Fast print speeds, a direct drive extruder, and linear rods make this speed demon a great choice for speed and quality 3D prints.

In our review, we noted how the lack of a fully automated build platform leveling system stood out as a step backward from the previous generation Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro, but the dramatic increase in print speeds (up to a maximum printing speed of 500mm/s) thanks to the linear rods and massive cooling fan to help prints cool quicker more than made up for it.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro offers an impressive list of features including a cooling fan (for large parts) mounted to the X-axis, a direct-drive extruder with a 5.2:1 gear reduction ratio, Klipper firmware, and more. Assembly of this printer is also very easy as it comes largely assembled, and only takes a moment to fully construct; plus all the tools you need to get creating are included in the box.