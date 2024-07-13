Ryzen 9 7900X3D drops to $309, an all-time low, but quantities could be limited

Until next-gen chips hit the market, the fastest CPUs for gaming are members of AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D series. We usually advise people to buy the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 7800X3D (currently $399), because it offers the best balance of price to performance and even outperforms the 16-core,32-thread Ryzen 9 7950X3D that costs $200 more.

However, today, the middle child of the family, the 12-core, Ryzen 9 7900X3D is available at an epic low-price of $309, the lowest we've ever seen it for by about $20. On other sellers, such as Amazon, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is going for close to $400.

The CPU and its 128MB of L3 cache are being sold by popular eBay seller Antonline. But users on Reddit report that this deal has come off and on sale at least once during the past week so it could be off again soon. To buy it, you have to be comfortable with Antonline, which has a 98.6% approval rating across hundreds of thousands of verified purchases.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $309 at eBay (was $397)

This 12-core, 24-thread CPU is one of the fastest for gaming thanks to its 128MB of L3 cache.

We reviewed the Ryzen 9 7900X3D last year and came away impressed with its gaming performance. The chip, which cost $599 at the time, came in second in our 1080p and 1440p gaming tests, falling behind only the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

It is not quite as good at multithreaded, productivity performance as the Ryzen 9 7900X (non 3D), because the 3D VCache does take something away. If you buy this chip, you also need to factor in the cost of a motherboard with an AM5 socket and some DDR5 RAM.

However, at this moment, this is quite a deal. Check out list of best Amazon Prime Day CPU deals for more savings.