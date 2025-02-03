Save $500 on this OTT Acer Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop

Almost a desktop replacement rather than a portable gaming laptop, the large 18-inch Acer Predator Helios 18 not only comes with a massive 18-inch screen but also packs some very powerful gaming components in a laptop configuration that includes an Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core processor and RTX 4080 mobile graphics card, more than enough to play any of the latest games titles and perform many other CPU and GPU intensive tasks.

At a heavily discounted sales price at Best Buy, you can pick up the Acer Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop for just $1,999 - a massive $500 saving from its original MSRP price of $2,499. This is not a cheap laptop even with the discount, but you are getting a very powerful machine with top-spec hardware and a rather large screen to play your games on without the need for a separate monitor. With WiFi 7, you can easily connect to fast wireless networks for high-speed lag-free gaming.

The Acer Predator Helios' screen measures 18 inches and embraces a 16:10 ratio popular among some of the larger laptops. The resolution is a 2560x1600 WQXGA+ panel with a fluid 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming visuals and a fast 3ms response time, just the ticket for a good gaming experience. Acer also advertises 500-nits peak brightness on this panel for a bright screen that can display a colorful picture in any environment.

Acer Predator Helios 18 (RTX 4080) Gaming Laptop

A top-spec offering from Acer, this Predator Helios 18 features an 18-inch panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution on a 16:10 ratio screen and a high 240Hz refresh rate. Inside the chassis is an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Built for gaming, the Predator Helios comes with below key RGB lighting and Magkey 3.0 Keycaps for swappable keys with tactile feedback so that you can customize the main WASD gaming keys, etc. The Helios 18 also comes with an ample amount of RAM (32GB) and a 1TB SSD for storage. With this amount of memory, the Predator Helios is future-proofed for the moment for the ever-expanding memory requirements of applications and games.

