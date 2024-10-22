Dell's 34-inch S3422DWG gaming monitor is now just $199 — that's a huge 50% discount

I had to blink and rub my eyes when I spotted today's deal, I wasn't sure if it was a typo, or the wrong discount price had been listed, but after several refreshes, the deal was still there. I've seen some of the smaller Dell monitors start to hit this price in big sales events, but not this one, not the largest 34-inch model. This is an almost unbelievable price for such a massive monitor with these specs, and although it might not be using cutting-edge technology, you aren't going to find one of the best gaming monitors of this size and quality for a budget gaming build anywhere else anytime soon.

If this deal holds any interest for you I'd advise picking it up earlier rather than later as I can't see this deal price lasting for very long. This is the lowest-ever price I've seen for Dell's S3422DWG 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor at just $199. Available direct from Dell, you're saving $200 off of the $399 MSRP list price.

The Dell S3422DWG uses a curved 34-inch VA panel, has a wide WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and a fast 144Hz refresh rate with a 2 ms (gray-to-gray) response time. You will need to use the DisplayPort connection to hit the 144Hz refresh rate as the HDMI ports are capped at 100Hz.

Dell S3422DWG: was $399 now $199 at dell.com The Dell S3422DWG is a 34-inch gaming monitor that uses a large curved VA panel for exceptional blacks and contrast. Offering a crisp QHD resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate the S3422DWG is great for gaming or viewing your favorite movies and media.

Dell's S3422DWG comes with plenty of connectivity thanks to incorporating 1 x DisplayPort, and 2 x HDMI ports, plus 1 x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps) upstream port, 2 x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1 (5 Gbps) downstream ports, 2 x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1 (5 Gbps) downstream ports, and a headphone-out jack for either some headphone or speakers.