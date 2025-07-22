I know Amazon Prime Day is over and drifting ever more into the past, but there are still plenty of great deals out in the wild if you keep looking. Today's featured deal is on a 27-inch gaming monitor on a limited-time sale at an incredibly low price. The MSI MAG 27CQ6F is only £128 at Scan.co.uk in their ‘Today Only’ sale.

PC monitors and especially gaming monitors have seen a steady decline in price as display technology rapidly progresses. Once the tech reaches a mainstream audience, the price starts to become more affordable to the masses. The MSI MAG 27CQ6F would make for an ideal gaming monitor purchase for a new budget build, a second or third screen in a multi-monitor setup, or as a great back-to-school/college screen for students on a budget.

Just take a look at the specifications of the MSI MAG 27CQ6F to judge for yourself the value of this monitor deal. The panel size of the MSI MAG 27CQ6F is 27 inches, with a screen resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. The panel utilizes VA (Vertical Alignment) technology, which offers great picture detail, superb contrast, and better black uniformity. The refresh rate of the monitor is 180Hz, which is very fast for a 1440p gaming monitor, and a 0.5ms grey to grey response time. The MSI MAG 27CQ6F supports AMD FreeSync and also features a 1500R curvature to the screen for more peripheral immersion.

Save 35% MSI MAG 27CQ6F: was £198 now £128 at Scan The MSI MAG 27CQ6F features a 1500R curve on its 27-inch screen, a sharp 2560x1440 pixel resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time. Connect to PC or a games console via 2x HDMI ports or DisplayPort 1.4.

The drawbacks of VA panels compared to the alternatives such as IPS or OLED include stricter viewing angles before experiencing screen washout, and slower response times, which can sometimes cause ghosting on high-movement games such as first-person-shooters. But don't let that put you off. How often are you sitting at an acute angle to your monitor playing games?

If you would also like to use this monitor for console gaming as well as PC gaming, then good news, the MAG 27CQ6F supports 120Hz and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode on the latest consoles and also supports HDR simultaneously.