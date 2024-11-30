The Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultrawide hits an all-time low for Cyber Monday — 34-inch curved gaming monitor now available for less than $220 on Amazon

Ultra-wide gaming monitors could change how you work and game on your computer. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your workstation or gaming rig, you’re in luck because the Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor is on sale for $219.98 on Amazon. This is a massive drop from its original list price of $549.99, giving you a 60% discount (or over $330 in savings) on the 1000R curved display.

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors, with another Odyssey model getting picked as the overall best monitor for 2024. The Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a 1440p display that could hit 165Hz. While it may not have the ultrasharp screen of 4K displays or the ultrahigh refresh rates that competitive gamers demand, the G5 Ultra-Wide offers an excellent compromise that gives you the best of both worlds without requiring an expensive, high-end GPU.

Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide: now $219.98 on Amazon (was $549.99) The Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide gaming monitor offers a 1440p resolution while delivering a refresh rate of 165Hz. This makes it a perfect mid-range gaming monitor for those looking for an ultra-wide view.

The 1000R curve on the G5 Ultra-Wide makes gaming much more immersive, especially with its 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium for the smoothest gameplay possible. At the same time, its 1ms response time reduces motion blur, allowing for crisp images, even during the most hectic of battles. The Odyssey G5 won’t let you down when watching movies, too, with HDR10, giving you the deepest blacks and brightest whites while delivering true-to-life colors.

The monitor supports input via DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.0, making it convenient to switch devices. It also has a 3.5mm port for your headphones, allowing you to enjoy the full volume of your games without disturbing anyone else in your home.

So, if you think it’s time to level up your battle station with an ultra-wide display but don’t want to break the bank, the Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide gaming monitor is what you need.

