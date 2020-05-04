Acer Deal Drops 1440p, 144Hz Gaming Monitor to $300

Want a curved monitor with a little bit of everything? Acer’s EI272UR Pbmiiipx curved 1440p monitor can hit an impressive 144 Hz and is on sale for $299.99 on Newegg . That’s$50,off it’s typical $349.99 price, and will also net you AMD FreeSync and built-in speakers.

The Acer EI272UR features four different hookups, with three HDMI ports and one DisplayPort, so it’ll easily house a whole entertainment center’s worth of devices. At 27 inches, its 1440p resolution is also well-suited to its size and offers great pixel density, while the 144 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync compatibility and 1ms response time keeps us with fast gameplay.



One of the biggest selling points here is the curved form factor. While a personal preference more than a competitive necessity, die hard fans will insist that curved monitors’ ability to replicate a natural field of vision make them some of the best gaming monitors. Still, with a higher-than-average resolution as well as a high refresh rate and even built-in speakers, this monitor’s otherwise balanced approach to bonus features make it a great place to start when if you're buying a new PC monitor.