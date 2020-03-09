EVGA's RTX 2070 Super Gets Cheaper at $489

When it comes to finding the best tech deals on GPUs, it's all relative. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black Gaming card is selling on Newegg for $490, a total of $30 off, with promo code "VGAPCJA245" and a $20 rebate.

Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super is largely an RTX 2080 by another name. It uses the same Nvidia TU104 GPU as the 2080, rather than the smaller and cheaper TU106 chip from the plain old RTX 2070. OK, it has slightly fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 2080 at 2,560 cmopared to 2,944. But when you factor in higher clocks, you've got a card that sits right under the RTX 2080 on the GPU hierarchy. And lest we forget, the RTX 2080 launched at $699. So with this deal can now have similar performance to the RTX 2080 while saving a lot of cash.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black Gaming: was $510, now $490 @ Newegg

It's still a lot of money, but this is a relative bargain for Nvidia's awesome TU104 GPU, as originally found in the far more expensive RTX 2080, a $699 board. It'll crush most titles at 1440p, run a lot of games very nicely at 4K and throws playable hardware ray tracing into the mix. Enter code "VGAPCJA245" and use the $20 rebate to get the card for this low price. View Deal

In our 2070 Super review, we found a GPU that will batter most games into high-refresh-rate submission at 1440p and also do a decent job at 4K in a solid array of titles. In truth, you'd have to go all the way to the much pricier RTX 2080 Ti to see a major difference in gameplay.

If you're wondering about Nvidia's upcoming 7nm Ampere GPUs, yes, they're expected to be faster but will also almost certainly be far more expensive. Long story short, this 2070 Super will still look like decent value when the new boards launch, and in the meantime you can get on with enjoying the best games the PC has to offer.