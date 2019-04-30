Our Best Gaming Monitor Pick Is Now $170 Off
Credit: Amazon
Rarely do you find a gaming monitor that ticks all the right boxes. Nothing is perfect, but we currently rank the Acer Predator XB273K as the best of the best gaming monitors we've tested, thanks to its balance of price and performance. For a limited time, you can get it on your desk for $1,129, its lowest price ever, saving you $170 in the process.
The Acer Predator XB273K is a 27-inch monitor with a 4K resolution (3840x2160) IPS panel with Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle (AHVA) and Quantum Dot technologies. The monitor comes with Nvidia G-Sync support, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms GTG (grey to grey) response time. The Predator XB273K also proudly sports the DisplayHDR 400 certification, meaning the monitor is capable of delivering better contrast, improved color accuracy and more vibrant colors than your average gaming monitor.
If the aforementioned attributes haven't piqued your interest, note the Predator XB273K also packs professional-grade features, such as a 90 percent DCI-P3 color space and a Delta-E color accuracy score below 1. When you pick up the Acer Predator XB273K, you're not just investing in a mere gaming monitor but also a very color-accurate monitor that will perform exceptionally well in a professional environment.
Acer Predator XB273K Specs
|Panel Type & Backlight
|IPS with Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle (AHVA)
Quantum Dot LED, edge array
|Screen Size / Aspect Ratio
|27 inches / 16:9
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|3840x2160 @ 144Hz
G-Sync: 24-144Hz
|Native Color Depth & Gamut
|10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3
HDR10, DisplayHDR 400
|Response Time (GTG)
|4ms
|Brightness
|SDR: 350 nits
HDR: 400 nits
|Contrast
|SDR: 1,000:1
HDR: 4,000:1
|Speakers
|2x 4w
|Video Inputs
|1x DisplayPort 1.4
1x HDMI 2.0
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone output
|USB
|3.0: 1x up, 4x down
|Power Consumption
|43w, brightness @ 200 nits
|Panel Dimensions
(WxHxD with base)
|24.8 x 17.4-21.3 x 12.1 inches /
630 x 442-541 x 307mm
|Panel Thickness
|3.4 inches / 86mm
|Bezel Width
|Top/sides: 0.6 inches / 15mm
Bottom: 0.9 inches / 23mm
|Weight
|15.9 pounds / 7.3kg
|Extra
|Removable light-blocking hood
|Warranty
|3 years
Should You Buy This Monitor?
Before entering that credit card info, make sure to read our review of the Acer Predator XB273K. If you're looking for something more premium, see our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page.
Remember, if this is your first foray into 4K gaming, you'll need to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.