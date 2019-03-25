AMD Radeon VII Deal: $680 for PowerColor Graphics Card

Credit: Newegg

Rejoice AMD aficionados; the long sought-after Radeon VII, AMD's 7nm gaming graphics card, is back in stock after a long absence from the shelves. For a limited time, you can buy PowerColor's take on the Radeon VII for $680, which is $20 off of its original $700 price tag. Purchase is limited to one graphics card per customer, and the sale ends in two days, assuming supply doesn't depleted by then.

The discounted Radeon VII might come inside a PowerColor box, but rest assured that you'll still get the specs of AMD's reference card. The Radeon VII features AMD's latest Vega 20 GPU microarchitecture, which is the first produced under the 7nm manufacturing node.

The Radeon VII is not only a capable great graphics card for high-end gaming but also for professional work. There are 3,840 Stream Processors (SPs) onboard, which operate at speeds up to 1,800MHz. Not to mention the card also has 16GB of HBM2 running at 1,000MHz (2,000MHz effective) across a 4,096-bit bus. This lets the Radeon VII pump out a memory bandiwdth of 1 TB/s. What more can you ask for?

In terms of size, the Radeon VII has a 26.7 x 12.1 x 4 cm footprint. The graphics card draws power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors, so a 750W power supply is highly recommended. The Radeon VII is great for multi-tasking, as it can accommodate up to four displays, thanks to the combination of three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and HDMI 2.0b port.

AMD knows that investing over $600 on a graphics card can be a considerable hit to anyone's budget. So, to help get you started gaming without hurting that budget more, the deal comes with a three-game bundle worth around $150 with every Radeon VII purchase. The bundle provides redeemable download codes for a trio of AAA titles, your choice between Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

As always, we recommend you read our review before investing in hardware. Here's our review of the AMD Radeon VII. You may also want to see our face-off between reference cards and third-party graphic cards.

