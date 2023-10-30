Best Buy Black Friday Sale: $200 Off Dell's Alienware 34-Inch QD OLED

One of the best gaming monitors you can get your hands on has had a substantial amount knocked off its usual retail price in the run-up to the Black Friday 2023 sales extravaganza. Best Buy has already started dishing out Black Friday deals ahead of this year's official Black Friday date, and today we have the Dell Alienware AW3423DWF with $200 knocked off the usual MSRP.

Usually retailing for $999, this QD (Quantum Dot) OLED monitor is one of the very best monitors for gaming, and at $799 the Alienware AW3423DWF becomes slightly more affordable. When we tested this monitor, the impressive QD OLED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and almost non-existent response time made this monitor an easy pick for an Editor's Choice award. It scored 5 stars in our review with no discernible cons to this truly impressive gaming monitor.

Quantum Dot technology adds a light-emitting substance printed on a layer of film that can be placed in front of an OLED array and emit its own colors when pixels are excited by light energy, producing a fantastic color response and gamut to bring your games and movies alive on the screen.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $799 at Best Buy (was $999)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF comes with a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on this 34-inch OLED panel, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality. Display connection ports include 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.0 port. There are also 4 x USB-A 3.2 ports.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The Alienware AW3423DWF sports a ridiculously fast 0.1 ms response time thanks to the QD OLED panel, and has a refresh rate of 165Hz, but, as noted in our review, when gaming on the AW3423DWF it feels as if the refresh rate is substantially higher due to the smoothness of the picture when playing games.

With stunning performance in both SDR and HDR content, the AW3423DWF performs exceptionally out of the box without any calibration and has the added benefit of being the second iteration of Dell's QD OLED monitor range. The AW3423DWF is compatible with AMD FreeSync and does not contain the Nvidia G-Sync chip like its older brother - the AW3423DW.

To help combat OLED burn-in from static images from games UI's or even something like the Windows taskbar, the AW3423DWF uses an automated panel maintenance feature that refreshes the pixels to avoid permanent burn-in damage. You can also manually trigger this feature to help keep the screen healthy, and Dell also operates a decent warranty feature for these monitors - check with Best Buy or Dell for more information.