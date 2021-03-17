Dell G5 Gaming Desktop With RTX 2070 Super is Under $1000

It’s rare that you'll find a pre-built desktop sporting an RTX 2070 Super for under $1,000, especially with stocking issues continuing to drive prices on even older GPUs up, as you can see on our GPU pricing index .

But Dell is beating the scalpers with this one day only deal, where you can pick up a G5 gaming desktop for just $953 — taking $266 off the list price with a coupon code!

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: was $1,219, now $953 with code SAVE17

This configuration of the Dell G5 Desktop offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB GDDR6, and a storage pairing of 128GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD. All of this at under $1,000 is a steal.View Deal

Of course, as we cover each week, this is not the only Dell gaming PC deal . You can regularly get big savings across Dell gaming and Alienware hardware, but this stands out as one of the best Dell deals this week.

Under the hood is an Intel Core i5-10400F CPU and the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB DDR6. Multitasking is capably handled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and you get a generous amount of storage capacity with the 128GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD.

It may not be the best gaming PC out there. For that, you're going to want Ampere. But for the price, this offers great bang for your buck.