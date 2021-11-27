Dell's Awesome 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor Hits All-Time Low Price

Dell's S3220DGF monitor has long held the top position on our list of best gaming monitors, and for good reason. The 32-inch, 165 Hz display uses its VA panel to provide an epic contrast ratio of 3,783:1, while most IPS-based competitors hover around 1,000:1. That makes blacks look really black, so colors pop and dark scenes in games look much more realistic. Throw in an immersive 1800R curve, great build quality, and excellent color accuracy and you have a winner.

Normally the Dell S3220DGF sells for $449, but we've seen it and its nearly-identical sibling, the S3220DGM, sell for as low as $329. However, we've never seen either monitor drop below $300. Today as part of its early Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy has the Dell S3220DGF for an all-time low price of $299.

Dell S3220DGF 32-inch. 165 Hz Monitor: was $449, now $299 at Best Buy Dell S3220DGF 32-inch. 165 Hz Monitor: was $449, now $299 at Best Buy

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution on its 1800R curved, VA panel. Operating at a speedy 165 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

The Dell S3220DGF is designed for FreeSync but we had no problems getting it to work Nvidia's G-Sync. We experienced very low input lag and the great contrast, HDR support and wide color gamut -- 120 percent of sRGB and 83 percent of DCI-P3 made gaming a pleasure. When we played Tomb Raider and Call of Duty: WWII, we noticed rich details, particularly in dark scenes.

Dell's monitor is great for work too. In our Dell S3220DGF review, Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote that "The S3220DGF is an ideal size, shape and resolution for any use. The Windows desktop is generous, and the curve almost makes it seem taller than a flat 32-inch screen. Work tasks are a pleasure with so much height available. Scrolling is almost unnecessary since you can easily fit an entire word processing page on the screen while keeping type at a readable size."

Panel Type / Backlight VA / W-LED, edge array Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Curve Radius 32 inches / 16:9; Curve radius: 1800mm Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 165Hz, FreeSync 2 HDR: 48-165Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 400, HDR10 Response Time (GTG) 4ms Brightness 350 nits SDR; 450 nits HDR Contrast 3,000:1 Speakers X Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4; 2x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.0 1x up, 2x down Power Consumption 27w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 27.9 x 18.6-24.4 x 9.8 inches (709 x 472-620 x 249mm) Panel Thickness 2.5 inches (64mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.3 inch (7mm); Bottom: 0.7 inch (19mm) Weight 24.1 pounds (11kg) Warranty 3 years

For connectivity, the Dell S3220DGF provides a single DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a built-in USB 3.0 hub with two downstream ports.

