Dell's Top-Rated 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor Hits All-Time Low Price of $289

With Amazon Prime Day week upon us, we're seeing epic savings on monitors, making this a great time to upgrade your screen. Right now, Best Buy has one of the best Prime Day monitor deals you can get: a 32-inch, Dell S3222DGM gaming monitor for just $289 (opens in new tab), this display's lowest price ever and a lot less than its $399 - $409 regular price.

The Dell S3222DGM tops our list of the best gaming monitors because of its combination of strong image quality, great features and incredible build quality. The 2560 x 1440, curved VA panel can use FreeSync or G-Sync at up to 165 Hz, which is the highest speed most gamers will ever need at this resolution.

(opens in new tab) Dell S3222DGM 2K, 165 Hz Gaming Monitor: was $409, now $289 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best gaming monitor for most people, Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is at an all-time low price. The display sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and an extremely wide color gamut with excellent contrast.

The S3222DGM's best feature is undoubtedly the incredible contrast ratio provided by its VA panel. While competitors with IPS panels can't even hit 1,000:1 and other VA panels get to about 3000:1, Dell's monitor reached 4209:1 in our tests. An epic contrast ratio like this matters because it means blacker blacks and vibrant colors that pop when juxtaposed with them.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though its dark colors appear dark, Dell's monitor also be very luminous with its settings turned up. When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM, we also found that it could deliver as much as 352 nits of brightness.

The vibrant display also reproduced 122 percent of the sRGB color gamut and 85 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut on our tests. This is with a very-accurate gamut error rate of 2.07dE.

However, the Dell S3222DGM is not just a pretty face. It also has great built quality with a sturdy stand, two HDMI 2.0 connectors and a single DisplayPort 1.2 port. Its 1800mm curve makes the whole experience more immersive.

