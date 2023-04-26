Do You Have Enough Space to Install Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?: Real Deals

Before the talk of whether or not your GPU had enough VRAM to play a game came the conversation of "Look at how much drive space this game is taking up". It's becoming more and more common to see games exceeding 100GB installation file sizes - even 150GB and more. For example, Modern Warfare 2 is currently renting 137GB from myself and you often want to keep games installed because it takes a while to re-download them if you're not on the fastest internet connection or your ISP meters the amount of data you download.   

This week sees the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with an install size of 150GB, and shortly after comes Redfall with a system requirement for 100GBs of space. To help out we've put together a small list of some of the best deals on storage for PC, PlayStation 5, and even Xbox Series X|S consoles.

For one of the best deals on a truly massive SSD, we have the speedy 4TB Nextorage SSD with included heatsink for $339 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've seen for this drive. With sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in either a PlayStation 5 console or PC, and the heatsink will help to keep the drive cool. 

One of Gen 4's fastest SSDs the Samsung 990 Pro has sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps. You can pick up the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro for $179 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. See our review of this superfast drive for more details.

With its own unique solution for expanding storage, the Xbox console uses a proprietary Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S consoles, with the best deal costing $189 (opens in new tab) for only 1TB of storage. 

See below for more SSD deals and may the force be with you. 

Today’s best deals in detail

Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink for PS5: now $339 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink for PS5: now $339 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $449)
The Nextorage SSD is a high-speed NVMe SSD that's produced by Phison and comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. With very quick Gen 4 sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in a PlayStation 5 or PC, and as this large 4TB capacity comes with a built-in heatsink, heat should not be an issue when inclosed in a PS5. 

This drive even comes with a $10 promotional gift card with the purchase.  

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD:  now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $289)
This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: now $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: now $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $219)
Not as many options for storage as on the PlayStation 5, but a lot more convenient to install - the Official Xbox Storage Expansion Card from Seagate offers 1TB of added space for your games and media on your Xbox Series X or S console.  

View Deal (opens in new tab)
WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $159 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $159 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $199)
This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.   

View Deal (opens in new tab)
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD:  now $156 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $156 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $259)
One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.  

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

