Flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900XT for Only $1,350: Real Deals

The Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC has dropped in price a few times over the last couple of weeks, but today, with the help of a Newegg promotion code, you can now get a further $150 off of an already reduced RX 6900XT.

AMD's flagship GPU comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors and PCIe 4.0 support. It's one of the fastest graphics cards today. Be sure to check our RX 6900XT review and our GPU hierarchy to see how it compares to other graphics cards.

More spotted deals today include a WQHD 2K gaming monitor - the Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD gaming monitor for an unbelievable $250 and a Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070) for $1,685 - the cheapest its ever been on Amazon, but there is limited stock so you will have to be quick to snap this one up.

More great offers are below in today's Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC: was $1,800, now $1,350 at Newegg with code VGAPCJY793

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $250 at Newegg with code EMCBQ337 and rebate

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070): was $2,200, now $1,685 at Amazon

Probably the most portable RTX 3070 laptop on the list, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin, lightweight option sporting a QHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Creality Ender 3 V2: was $279, now $236 at Newegg

The Creality Ender 3 V2 has a color interface, silent motherboard (50db), a glass build surface, and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm.

Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2018): was $125, now $65 at Newegg with rebate

Like all RMx models, the RM650x is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, features fully modular cabling, and is equipped with a medium-speed rifle bearing fan. Check our RM650x review for more details.

