Flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900XT for Only $1,350: Real Deals

By published

Top tier graphics performance is becoming cheaper

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

The Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC has dropped in price a few times over the last couple of weeks, but today, with the help of a Newegg promotion code, you can now get a further $150 off of an already reduced RX 6900XT. 

AMD's flagship GPU comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors and PCIe 4.0 support. It's one of the fastest graphics cards today. Be sure to check our RX 6900XT review and our GPU hierarchy to see how it compares to other graphics cards. 

More spotted deals today include a WQHD 2K gaming monitor - the Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD gaming monitor for an unbelievable $250 and a Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070) for $1,685 - the cheapest its ever been on Amazon, but there is limited stock so you will have to be quick to snap this one up. 

More great offers are below in today's Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC: was $1,800, now $1,350 at Newegg with code VGAPCJY793

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC: was $1,800, now $1,350 at Newegg with code VGAPCJY793
The Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors, and supports PCIe 4.0.

View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $250 at Newegg with code EMCBQ337 and rebate

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $250 at Newegg with code EMCBQ337 and rebate
This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

View Deal
Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070): was $2,200, now $1,685 at Amazon

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070): was $2,200, now $1,685 at Amazon
Probably the most portable RTX 3070 laptop on the list, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin, lightweight option sporting a QHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. 

View Deal
Creality Ender 3 V2: was $279, now $236 at Newegg

Creality Ender 3 V2: was $279, now $236 at Newegg
The Creality Ender 3 V2 has a color interface, silent motherboard (50db), a glass build surface, and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm. 

View Deal
Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2018): was $125, now $65 at Newegg with rebate

Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2018): was $125, now $65 at Newegg with rebate
Like all RMx models, the RM650x is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, features fully modular cabling, and is equipped with a medium-speed rifle bearing fan. Check our RM650x review for more details.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Graphics Cards
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 37 deals
Filters
Arrow
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
(16GB)
Our Review
1
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Amazon
$1,749.98
View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q
Our Review
2
Gigabyte G27F 27" 144Hz 1080P...
Walmart
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
Razer - Blade 14- 14" Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Creality Ender 3 V2
Our Review
6
Creality Ender-3 V2 3D...
Tomtop WW
View Deal
Creality Ender 3 V2
(Black)
Our Review
7
Creality 3D Ender-3 V2 3D...
Walmart
$488.99
View Deal
Low Stock
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Our Review
8
PowerColor Red Devil AMD...
Amazon
View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q
(Black)
Our Review
9
Gigabyte G27F 27" 144Hz 1080P...
Amazon
View Deal
Creality Ender 3 V2
(Black)
Our Review
10
Creality Ender 3 V2 Upgraded...
Walmart
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal