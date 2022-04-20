Get a Gigabyte RTX 3090 Ti Flagship GPU For $1,999: Real Deals

By published

Massive deal on Flagship Falcon

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

It's absolutely MASSIVE! This 3.5 slot graphics powerhouse, the Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. is currently $1,999 from Newegg. This RTX 3090 Ti card is huge and priced at the extreme end of the scale, but if you're after the best-of-the-best when it comes to having the most powerful gaming rig, then this deal could be for you. The RTX 3090 Ti sits at the top of our GPU Hierarchy— thanks to its many cores and whopping 24 GBs of VRAM. 

The Kingston Fury Renegade RGB RAM for $149 is also on sale today. This 32GB 3600MHz DDR4 RAM kit comes as a set of two 16GB sticks. 

And if you are looking for a great case to pack your PC components in, the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow is discounted to only $79 at the moment. 

Check below for more great Wednesday deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: was $2,099, now $1,999 at Newegg

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: was $2,099, now $1,999 at Newegg
This flagship RTX 3090 Ti from Gigabyte has 10752 CUDA cores, a 384-Bit memory bus with a massive 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM. This card is huge and will take up 4-slots of your PCI bay in your case, so make sure you have adequate room.

View Deal
Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 32GB: was $194, now $149 at Newegg

Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 32GB: was $194, now $149 at Newegg
We have here 32GB (2x16GB) sticks of Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4 3600MHz (PC4 28800) RAM, with timings of 16-20-20, and a voltage 1.35V. This RAM kit comes complete with black heatsinks and RGB lighting. 

View Deal
Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $124, now $79 with code EREBR2Z33 at Newegg

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $124, now $79 with code EREBR2Z33 at Newegg
This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset: was $199, now $182 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset: was $199, now $182 at Amazon
This Xbox Edition Arctis 9X is able to connect directly to your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One with no need for an extra cable or dongle. The headset touts a 20+ hour battery life on just the wireless connection. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X can also simultaneously connect to Bluetooth and the Xbox, if you would ever want to mix in music or phone calls whilst gaming.

View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS Gaming Display: was $399, now $274 at Monoprice

Monoprice Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS Gaming Display: was $399, now $274 at Monoprice
This 32-inch QHD display features adaptive sync technology and has a 165Hz refresh rate. For connecting to your devices there are two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 video inputs.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • mac_angel
    yea, stay away from Gigabyte. Incredibly horrible customer service and support, and they won't honour their warranty for an RTX 3090 Xtreme that was 6 months old. They'd give me an RMA number, but shipping from Canada, customs agents were asking Gigabyte for information, and Gigabyte refused to cooperate with customs officials.
    Reply