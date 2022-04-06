Gigabyte RTX 3080 12GB on Sale for $1,099: Real Deals

Not to be confused with the original RTX 3080 10GB launch edition, this is the newer version of the RTX 3080 with extra VRAM which helps it to perform nearly as fast as an RTX 3080 Ti.  The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Gaming OC has been reduced to $1,099 at Newegg (opens in new tab) after having $249 shaved off its previous price. 

Also on today's deals menu is Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD for just $252 at Newegg (opens in new tab), and a selection of wireless gaming mice — one of which is the Razer Naga Trinity, reduced to $74 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This multi-purpose mouse features three interchangeable side panels all with different button configurations for use in different gaming genres. 

Today’s best deals in detail

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Gaming OC features 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 8960 CUDA cores, and core clock speeds of 1440 MHz with a boost clock of 1755 MHz. See the RTX 3080 12GB performance on our GPU Benchmarks (opens in new tab).

Our favorite SSD, thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (opens in new tab) (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

This unique MMO mouse from Razer has interchangeable side panels with different button configurations for various genres of games. There are 3 side-plates with a 2,7, and 12 button layout.  The Naga Trinity also comes with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and Razer Chroma RGB lighting via its Synapse software. 

Razer's wireless Basilisk Ultimate mouse has 11 programmable buttons and 14 customizable Razer Chroma lighting zones as well as a battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge. You can also take a look at our Razer Basilisk Ultimate review (opens in new tab) for more info. 

The Aerox 3 Ghost features an RGB translucent design that lets the rainbow of colours bleed through. It's also ultra-lightweight thanks to the cut-outs in the palm area. This optical mouse has a total of 6 buttons, and a USB-C cable to charge. 

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in "Bang for the buck" Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
