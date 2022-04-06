Gigabyte RTX 3080 12GB on Sale for $1,099: Real Deals

Not to be confused with the original RTX 3080 10GB launch edition, this is the newer version of the RTX 3080 with extra VRAM which helps it to perform nearly as fast as an RTX 3080 Ti. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Gaming OC has been reduced to $1,099 at Newegg (opens in new tab) after having $249 shaved off its previous price.

Also on today's deals menu is Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD for just $252 at Newegg (opens in new tab), and a selection of wireless gaming mice — one of which is the Razer Naga Trinity, reduced to $74 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This multi-purpose mouse features three interchangeable side panels all with different button configurations for use in different gaming genres.

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity MMO Gaming Mouse: was $99, now $74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This unique MMO mouse from Razer has interchangeable side panels with different button configurations for various genres of games. There are 3 side-plates with a 2,7, and 12 button layout. The Naga Trinity also comes with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and Razer Chroma RGB lighting via its Synapse software.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 3 Ghost Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $99, now $69 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Aerox 3 Ghost features an RGB translucent design that lets the rainbow of colours bleed through. It's also ultra-lightweight thanks to the cut-outs in the palm area. This optical mouse has a total of 6 buttons, and a USB-C cable to charge.

