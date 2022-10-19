GPU Prices Continue to Decline in October

October has been a crazy month in the GPU market. Nvidia has launched its highly anticipated (albeit overpriced) RTX 4090 graphics card, and Intel has launched two new A series GPUs. But GPU prices on the best graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 30 series and Radeon RX 6000 cards, have also been great this month, with prices continuing to drop.

Starting with the bad news, Nvidia's RTX 4090 has suffered a severe price hike to $2,250 just after the GPU launched last week. Despite Nvidia’s MSRP of $1,600, consumers have eaten up all RTX 4090 supply, with stores selling out almost immediately after launch. This action, combined with scalpers, has effectively depleted all RTX 4090 stock forcing the remaining few 4090's listings to overprice their SKUs to compensate.

But there is an exception. Brick-and-mortar stores, such as MicroCenter, sell RTX 4090s at MSRP if you're willing to buy locally. It is the best way to get your hands on an RTX 4090 until Nvidia increases supply later in the upcoming weeks or months.

Thankfully, Nvidia's RTX 4090 is the only card having supply issues. The rest of the GPU market is doing very well, with most models retailing under MSRP.

Nvidia's RTX 3090, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti have seen the most significant price drops since the past month, featuring a price reduction of 13%, 16.7%, and 11.1%, respectively. The RTX 3090 now costs an average of $940, the 3070 $450, and the 3060 Ti $400. The rest of Nvidia's RTX 30-series lineup only sees price reductions within the 1% and 7% range.

As for Nvidia's RTX 2060 and GTX 16-series GPUs, the RTX 1660 Ti and RTX 1650 GDDR6 variants are the only models that have seen steep price discounts - by 17.4% and 15.8%, respectively. Putting the RTX 1660 Ti's price below that of the RTX 1660 Super at $190, the RTX 1650 GDDR6's price is just $6 over the vanilla RTX 1650.

AMD sees similar price discounts on its Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs, with the RX 6950XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6700 (non-XT) seeing the most significant price discounts at 12.1%, 10%, and 16.7%, respectively. However, it's worth noting that the RX 6700 does not have an MSRP, so AIBs are free to price the card freely without restrictions - probably why the card sees an exceptionally high discounted rate right now.

Pricing on the RX 6950 XT is now $800, RX 6800 XT, $540 and RX 6700 $350. The rest of AMD's lineup sees discounts below 9% in general.

With regards to Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs, Newegg seems to be the only retailer carrying any Arc GPUs for the time being, with Intel's Arc GPUs going out of stock regularly. So if you want one, be sure to check Newegg often.

If you want more pricing details from previous months, or want to check out used GPU pricing, don't forget to check out our eBay GPU prices, where we keep track of average monthly prices across all current GPU models.

Buy Now? Or Wait for More RTX 40-series and RX 7000-series GPUs?

The GPU market is looking firm in October 2022; GPU pricing is continuing to trend downwards - despite new GPU launches arriving or coming out soon. Many Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are now selling below MSRP and already carry more discounts than last month.

If you need to buy a GPU right now, now is the perfect time to grab one. But, if you can hold on for just a few months, you might want to wait for next-generation GPUs.

Nvidia's RTX 40 series is being launched as we speak, with the RTX 4090 already released, and the RTX 4080 16GB will be coming here very soon. We expect Nvidia will start unveiling more RTX 40 series GPUs at the start of 2023 and fill out the rest of the lineup during that year.

If the RTX 4090 is any consideration, Nvidia's next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU microarchitecture is a compelling GPU architecture. Even though the 4090's MSRP is exceptionally high, its performance is unquestionably stunning. Moreover, it represents the most remarkable generation-on-generation performance improvement we've seen yet from team green, with a 50% to 73% improvement over the 3090 Ti (not even the 3090). For more details, check out the GPU benchmarks hierarchy.

If rumors are true, AMD is not far behind Nvidia's 40 series GPUs. AMD's next generation RX 7000 series GPUs powered on the RDNA3 microarchitecture will be announced soon, with launch dates expected to be in late 2022 or early 2023. Performance is reportedly another 50% performance per watt jump, thanks to TSMC's 5nm node, with a 20% improvement to core counts.

If Nvidia and AMD's next-generation GPUs provide the same generational performance improvement as the 4090. The performance will be a significant reason to skip current generation GPUs. Assuming all tiers will get the same gen-on-gen improvement as the RTX 4090. Gamers will get way more performance than previous generations, even if starting prices are slightly higher than the RTX 30 series.

Of course, this might not happen, but we've never seen RTX 4090-like performance, so that anything could happen. As a result, if you don't need a GPU upgrade right now, it's probably best to wait and see what the RX 7000 series and the rest of Nvidia's RTX 40 series GPUs will have to offer.