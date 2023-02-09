Grab a Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop With an RTX 3060 for $999: Real Deals

Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000 (opens in new tab) or comparing the best gaming desktops (opens in new tab) available today, you're always looking for the most amount of bang for your buck, and a product that meets your requirements. Although I prefer to build my own PCs and find them more cost-effective, this is not the case for everyone, and a lot of people are more comfortable purchasing a pre-built desktop PC or laptop.

With an RTX 3060 graphics card and 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 — consider the Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop is on sale for $999 from Best Buy (opens in new tab). This computer has more than enough powerful hardware to play the latest games on decent settings. However, you may want to upgrade the amount of storage at a later date as it only comes with a 256GB SSD, and a slower 1TB HDD that isn't great for the high-speed loading of modern games data.

For a laptop alternative, there's this excellent deal in-store at Microcenter (opens in new tab)— you can get hold of an MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop for only $999 (opens in new tab). This laptop model sports a 15.6-inch IPS FHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7 12700H processor, and an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GBs of GDDR6 VRAM.

If you do want to go down the build-your-own PC (opens in new tab) route then consider this deal that will give you a good head start — an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and MSI B550-A PRO motherboard bundle at Amazon for $271 (opens in new tab). This bundle lets you save a few dollars more than if you bought the parts individually.

We found more Lenovo desktops and MSI laptop deals with different hardware configurations below.

Today’s best deals in detail

Legion Tower 5i from Lenovo is a gaming desktop with a selection of different hardware configurations. This model contains an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU and 16GB of RAM. an RTX 3060 graphics card, 256GB SSD with a 1TB HDD for extra storage.

This gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an Intel Core i7 12700H processor. RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

You can grab this motherboard/CPU combo from Micrcenter's Amazon store page. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with 6-cores and 12-threads, a wraith stealth cooler, and an MSI B550-A Pro mobo which has a compatible AM4 socket - this is a strong beginning of a new PC build.

This hardware configuration of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop packs an Intel Core i5-12400 processor along with an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD with an additional 1TB HDD for extra storage.

The MSI Pulse GL76 has a 17.3-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an Intel Core i7 12700H processor. RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

