Grab a Radeon 6900XT For Under MSRP at Only $949: Real Deals

It's been a long time since we've seen semi-sensible prices in the GPU market, so it's great to see Gigabyte's Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC priced at $949 at Newegg. Prices have been steadily and slowly decreasing from last year's insane scalper prices and now we are at the point where some graphics cards are actually under the suggested MSRP prices set by their respective manufacturers.

If you're after a feature-rich motherboard for your new Intel Alder Lake CPU then check out the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro for $300 from Amazon. It's already one of our best motherboards for gaming and a price reduction just makes it even better.

The HyperX QuadCast is down to only $99 from Amazon. This microphone is popular among Twitch/YouTube creators for its great sound quality and is also one of our best microphones for gaming.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC GPU: was $1,149, now $949 Newegg

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors, and supports PCIe 4.0. See our review of the 6900 XT for more information.

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro Motherboard: was $329, now $309 at Amazon

Gigabyte's Z690 Aorus Pro motherboard supports Intel's socket LGA 1700 CPUs and DDR5 RAM. The Auros Pro also features 2.5 GbE LAN, and WiFi 6 technology, as well as PCIe 5.0, 4 x M.2 slots, and USB 3.2. Check out our review of the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro for more details.

HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone: was $139, now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a microphone for streaming or video conferencing then check out this HyperX QuadCast USB mic. With four selectable polar patterns and a built-in pop filter, this condenser mic is compatible with a wide variety of platforms and is one of our best gaming microphones picks.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Its RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus a 144 Hz FHD display.

