Grab a Radeon 6900XT For Under MSRP at Only $949: Real Deals

By published

Steadily and slowly seeing some semi-sensible pricing

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

It's been a long time since we've seen semi-sensible prices in the GPU market, so it's great to see Gigabyte's Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC priced at $949 at Newegg. Prices have been steadily and slowly decreasing from last year's insane scalper prices and now we are at the point where some graphics cards are actually under the suggested MSRP prices set by their respective manufacturers. 

If you're after a feature-rich motherboard for your new Intel Alder Lake CPU then check out the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro for $300 from Amazon. It's already one of our best motherboards for gaming and a price reduction just makes it even better.

The HyperX QuadCast is down to only $99 from Amazon. This microphone is popular among Twitch/YouTube creators for its great sound quality and is also one of our best microphones for gaming

Look down the page for more of today's great deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC GPU: was $1,149, now $949 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC GPU: was $1,149, now $949 Newegg
The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors, and supports PCIe 4.0. See our review of the 6900 XT for more information.

View Deal
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro Motherboard: was $329, now $309 at Amazon

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro Motherboard: was $329, now $309 at Amazon
Gigabyte's  Z690 Aorus Pro motherboard supports Intel's socket LGA 1700 CPUs and DDR5 RAM. The Auros Pro also features 2.5 GbE LAN, and WiFi 6 technology, as well as PCIe 5.0, 4 x M.2 slots, and USB 3.2. Check out our review of the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro for more details.

View Deal
HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone: was $139, now $99 at Amazon

HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone: was $139, now $99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a microphone for streaming or video conferencing then check out this HyperX QuadCast USB mic. With four selectable polar patterns and a built-in pop filter, this condenser mic is compatible with a wide variety of platforms and is one of our best gaming microphones picks. 

View Deal
Phanteks Eclipse P360A PC Case: was $89, now $79 at Newegg

Phanteks Eclipse P360A PC Case: was $89, now $79 at Newegg
One of our best PC Cases picks, the Phanteks Eclipse P360A has two pre-installed 120mm RGB fans and plenty of airflow, thanks to the mesh front panel. This case is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. 

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Its RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus a 144 Hz FHD display.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Graphics Cards
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 48 deals
Filters
Arrow
Low Stock
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Our Review
1
PowerColor Red Devil AMD...
Amazon
$1,324.99
View Deal
HyperX Quadcast
Our Review
2
HyperX - QuadCast Wired...
Best Buy
$139.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
3
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Walmart
View Deal
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
(16GB)
Our Review
4
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD RADEON RX...
Newegg
View Deal
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro
Our Review
5
Gigabyte Z690 AORUS PRO...
BHPhoto
View Deal
HyperX Quadcast
Our Review
6
HyperX QuadCast Standalone...
Microsoft US
View Deal
HyperX Quadcast
Our Review
7
HyperX QuadCast - USB...
Target
View Deal
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro
Our Review
8
GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO (LGA...
Amazon
$329.99
View Deal
HyperX Quadcast
(Red LED)
Our Review
9
HyperX QuadCast - USB...
Amazon
$139.99
View Deal
Phanteks P360A
(Black)
Our Review
10
Phanteks (PH-EC360ATG_DBK01)...
Amazon
$99.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal