Grab Logitech's New MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard at The Low Price of $115: Real Deals

The new MX Mechanical Mini is already discounted in some outlets, which is excellent news for someone looking for a new wireless keyboard for daily productivity or work use. Logitech's MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboard is reduced to $115 (opens in new tab) on Newegg — $35 off its retail price.

You can partner the above keyboard with a Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Performance Mouse (in light gray) which is on sale for $88 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This stealthier mouse has quieter button clicking and better tracking on multiple types of surfaces.

EVGA's Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB has dropped again in price to $389 (opens in new tab). It's fantastic to see the price of graphics cards continue to drop, so it's a good time to buy if you need one.

More great deals are below, so check them out!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboard: was $149, now $115 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The new MX Mechanical Mini includes low-profile key caps and low-noise tactile switches in its latest model. With USB-C quick charging and backlit illumination, this is an excellent keyboard for your daily workflow. We reviewed the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini (opens in new tab) and were fans of its great typing experience and easy switching between three connected devices. However, the ability to not remap every key and also not being able to transfer data over its USB-C connection means that you are connected via wireless whilst charging.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Performance Mouse: was $99, now $88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Logitech's new quieter mouse - the MX Master 3S has "any surface tracking", faster scrolling and an 8K DPI, USB-C charging and Bluetooth connectivity. With its ergonomic shape, this mouse is aimed toward workflow and productivity users.

We reviewed the Logitech MX Master 3S (opens in new tab) and loved its software customisation and tactile feel as well as the scroll wheel being able to switch between a smooth or ratchet feel. Drawbacks were the device switching button being on the bottom of the mouse and an awkwardly placed thumb button.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB GPU: was $429, now $389 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, with a dual fan cooling solution ideal for a lower wattage graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32U Gaming Monitor: was $799, now $699 with code HTSBS3A338 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers.

(opens in new tab) Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W PSU: was $139, now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1: featuring an ultra-quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability.

Looking for more deals?