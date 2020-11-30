Intel Core i7-10700KF, with 8 Cores at 5.1-GHz, Now Just $289

We're seeing great sales on Intel processors today, such as the Intel Core i9-10850K hitting all-time low prices. Among the best Cyber Monday CPU deals: Intel's Core i7-10700KF has dropped down to $289, a new all-time low price and far below its regular price of $361.

The Intel Core i7-10700KF is nearly-identical to the Core i7-10700K, with one tiny difference: it has no integrated GPU. However, if you're buying a high-end processor like this, you almost certainly have or were planning to get one of the best graphics cards.

This 125W CPU has 8 cores, 16 threads and a rated boost clock of 5.1 GHz. When we published our Intel Core i7-10700K review, we noted that it pretty much matched Intel's top-of-the-line Core i9-10900K for gaming when running at that 5.1 GHz speed. In other words, this is Intel's best value and it's now at its best price ever.

When we tested the Intel Core i7-10700K (identical to the KF), on various tests in different games we found it tied, nearly-tied, or beat the Core i9-10900K, which costs $539, in gaming when both were clocked at 5.1 GHz. That's the same performance for almost half the price.

As you can see, Core i7-10700K actually had a higher frame rate on Warhammer 40K. It also pulled ahead on Final Fantasy XV.

Of course, the Core i9-10900K has more cores so it's going to do better with multi-threaded apps. However, with 8 cores and 16 threads, the Core i7-10700KF is also a strong performer.

