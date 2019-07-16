$424 Bundle Deal: Core i5-9600K, Asus Prime Z390-A, and 1TB SSD 660p

(Image credit: Amazon)

We're coming to the closing hours of Amazon's annual Prime Day, but there are still good deals to be had, like this $423.99 bundle that represents a $119.98 savings. This bundle includes Intel's six-core Core i5-9600K processor, a 1TB Intel SSD 600p, and Asus Prime Z390-A motherboard. That's a good start to a build, but it would really make a good choice for upgrading an older system.

With six cores the Core i5-9600K continues to be a great choice for gaming due to its 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. Intel's M.2 SSD 600p pushes up to 150,00 read and 220,000 write IOPS, meaning it will be plenty snappy for use with normal desktop workloads. The drive does come with QLC NAND, so it trades off a bit of endurance for capacity and lower pricing, but it can absorb 576 terabytes of data before wearing out, so most users will never have an issue.

Asus's Prime Z390-A motherboard comes with an M.2 slot for your new drive, along with Aura Sync, which lets you control the latest RGB bling. Other accommodations include HDMI and DisplayPort outs, five USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, and Realtek's ALC S1120A eight-channel high definition codec.

