Intel's Core i5-12600K Back on Sale For $265: Real Deals

By published

Great CPU, even better price.

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today is a great day to grab an Intel Core i5-12600K for just $265 at Newegg if you're looking to build that new PC with a 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU at its heart. You will of course have to pair the CPU with a new LGA 1700 socketed motherboard.

The Asus ROG Strix 15-inch gaming laptop is also on sale at Newegg for $1,979, and with its 300Hz display and an RTX 3080, this is an impressively specced machine.

One of Razer's premium headsets, the Kraken Ultimate has over 50% knocked off of its retail price at the moment making the Razer Kraken Ultimate only $64 on Amazon.

Scroll down for more fantastic deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i5-12600K:  was $294, now $265 with code SSBS922 at Newegg

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $265 with code SSBS922 at Newegg
The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of six performance cores and four efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. Its RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

View Deal
Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was $129, now $64 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was $129, now $64 at Amazon
The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

View Deal
Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition CPU Air Cooler: was $52, now $29 at Newegg

Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition CPU Air Cooler: was $52, now $29 at Newegg
The Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition includes an SF120R RGB Fan, 4 CD 2.0 heatpipes, with an anodized gun-metal black finish.

View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy
Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.  

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 69 deals
Filters
Arrow
Intel Core i5-12600k
Our Review
1
Intel Core i5-12600K Desktop...
Amazon
$342.50
View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2
(Brown)
Our Review
2
CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 USB...
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
3
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Walmart
View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600k
Our Review
4
Intel Core i5-12600K 3.7GHz...
Adorama
View Deal
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Silencio
(Black)
Our Review
5
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black...
Newegg
View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2
Our Review
6
CORSAIR - K70 RGB MK. 2...
Best Buy
View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2
Our Review
7
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2...
CORSAIR
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Amazon
View Deal
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Silencio
(Black AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
9
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Kraken Ultimate
(Black)
Our Review
10
Razer Kraken Ultimate – USB...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal