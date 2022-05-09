Intel's Core i5-12600K Back on Sale For $265: Real Deals

Today is a great day to grab an Intel Core i5-12600K for just $265 at Newegg if you're looking to build that new PC with a 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU at its heart. You will of course have to pair the CPU with a new LGA 1700 socketed motherboard.

The Asus ROG Strix 15-inch gaming laptop is also on sale at Newegg for $1,979, and with its 300Hz display and an RTX 3080, this is an impressively specced machine.

One of Razer's premium headsets, the Kraken Ultimate has over 50% knocked off of its retail price at the moment making the Razer Kraken Ultimate only $64 on Amazon.

Scroll down for more fantastic deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $265 with code SSBS922 at Newegg

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of six performance cores and four efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. Its RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was $129, now $64 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition CPU Air Cooler: was $52, now $29 at Newegg

The Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition includes an SF120R RGB Fan, 4 CD 2.0 heatpipes, with an anodized gun-metal black finish.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.

Looking for more deals?