Kingston KC3000 2 TB SSD Priced at $246 at Amazon

One of our favorite SSDs, the Kingston KC3000 2 TB SSD (opens in new tab), has dropped to $246 at Amazon, saving users 23% off its going rate of $318. This offer comes just before Amazon Prime Day kicks off and we couldn’t be more excited. As far as SSDs goes, this is one of the best you can snag performance-wise at this rate it’s definitely worth a look.

We reviewed this SSD when it was new and really appreciated its performance as well as the warranty support from Kingston. The biggest cons were its lack of hardware encryption, power consumption but also price which becomes less of a factor with today’s discount. That said, we’ve come across plenty of offers on storage devices and will continue to share the best SSD deals we find as the sale progresses over the next few days.

The Kingston KC3000 is an M.2 2280 drive and uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. The offer applies only to the 2 TB model but other capacities are available, as well, with lesser discounts for the 500 GB, 1 TB and 4 TB models.

All of the SSDs in the Kingston KC3000 line use a Phison E18 controller along with Micron’s 176L TLC NAND flash. The read/write speed maxes out at a whopping 7000/7000 MB/s while the random 4K read/write can reach up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS.

The official specifications indicate an MTBF of 1,800,000 hours supported with a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Kingston. The warranty will void in the drive reaches 1.6 PBW—this metric changes for each capacity so be sure to double-check the limit if you purchase a different size.

