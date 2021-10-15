Last Chance to buy This RTX 3080-equipped Alienware Aurora R12 at its Lowest Price

Last week, Dell dropped one of the best RTX 3080 system deals we’d ever seen. Today, that discount has been 75% claimed, which means it won’t be around for much longer!

Be quick, as the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080 is now just $2,155 after a big $334 price cut, and we expect it to go out of stock imminently.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.View Deal

Of course, the spec list makes this a screamer of a PC, but there’s a lot to love here beyond the numbers. The huge range of I/O makes this simple to fit into any setup, and this mix of RTX 3080 GPU and liquid-cooled 11th Gen Intel Core i7 makes this a strong system for both work and play.

And all of this is packed into a modern, stylish chassis with subtle RGB lighting, which is built for maximum airflow and super-easy to open and change the components within. And while it’s true that we haven’t gone hands-on with the R12, we did review the Alienware Aurora R11 , which shares a lot in common with this newer iteration.

Not to make this sound too urgent, but this deal will surely sell out soon. Don’t miss out on this professional selection, which seems to be part of a bigger clear-out sale, to make room for the 25th anniversary Alienware Aurora redesign.