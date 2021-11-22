Best Logitech C920 Webcam Black Friday Deals 2021

Logitech's C920 has been around for almost a decade, yet it remains one of the Best Webcams in 2021, due to its budget price, high image quality and solid microphone. Back in 2020, the C920 was harder to find in stock than a giant pallet of toilet paper and was consequently marked up way above its MSRP. However, now you can find it and its siblings, the C922 and C920S, on sale.

Easy to mount on a laptop or monitor, the C920 series features a fantastic 78-degree field of view, making it the ideal choice for video conferencing if you want . Though not quite as accurate as those found on expensive competitors like the Dell UltraSharp Webcam, the C920's sensor offers great low light performance while capturing video in 1080p and stills at 15MP. Its built-in dual microphone is capable of capturing stereo audio while offering solid noise cancellation.

The original Logitech C920 captures video at 30 fps while the nearly-identical C922 Pro ups the ante to 60 fps at 720p for streamers and throws in a tripod. The C920S is the same as the C920 but comes with a privacy shutter. The C920X is identical to the C920 but comes with a three-month trial of X-Split streaming software. This Black Friday Friday deals season, we're tracking all the savings on Logitech C900 series webcams below.

Best Black Friday Logitech C920 Deals

Logitech C920x: was $69, now $59 at Amazon Logitech C920x: was $69, now $59 at Amazon

Identical to the original C920, the C920x captures video at 1080p / 30 fps. It comes with a three-month trial of Xplit Vcam software.

Logitech C920: was $80, now $62 at Amazon Logitech C920: was $80, now $62 at Amazon

The original, industry leading webcam provides crisp 1080p video quality and solid sound, making it ideal for video conferences.