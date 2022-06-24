Pick up an RTX 3070 for Only $449: Real Deals

There are great deals on GPUs today as the price drops for graphics cards continue. You can get your hands on a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC for only $449 (opens in new tab) when you use code VGAGBET246 at Newegg. This is an amazing price for an RTX 3070 and the cheapest I've ever seen it.

If you're looking for a GPU with a bit more power, then you can also pick up the 12GB MSI Ventus RTX 3080 for $769 (opens in new tab). This card comes with more cores and VRAM, but also a higher price.

If Nvidia isn't your preferred brand and you want an alternative AMD solution then we have the PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 6800 for $659 (opens in new tab). Check out our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) list for a better idea of how these cards compare to each other and how they perform.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC: was $729, now $449 with code VGAGBET246 at Newegg

This AIB model of the RTX 3070 comes with 5888 CUDA cores with a core clock speed of 1815MHz. The card also features 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit memory bus.

MSI Ventus RTX 3080 12GB GPU: was $999, now $769 with rebate at Newegg

The 12GB RTX 3080 graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

Patriot Viper Elite II 16GB DDR4 4000MHz: was $59, now $44 with code SSBT2425 at Newegg

This Patriot Viper Elite II RAM pack comes as a pair of 8GB sticks for a total of 16GB. The RAM is XMP 2.0 compatible and has a 4000MHz speed, with timings of 20-26-26-46 and a voltage of 1.40V.

Dark Matter by Monoprice 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor (model-42892): was $349, now $214 at Monoprice

This model of the Dark Matter has a 27-inch IGZO panel with an impressive 180Hz refresh rate on a 2560x1440p resolution. This monitor also features adaptive sync and HDR400 certification.

