Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop Is $600 Off for Prime Day

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model gaming laptop is seeing savings to the tune of $600 as one of the best Prime Day deals on tech. The laptop, which we reviewed in a slightly different configuration than the one on offer, is thin, light and has one of the nicest designs on the market, (as long as you're cool with Razer's tri-head snake logo).



The configuration on offer pairs an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch screen with a 300 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Thanks to Prime Day, it's now $2,000, down from $2,600.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model: was $2,600, now $2,000 @ Amazon



Razer's high-end laptop with a 300 Hz display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU and a stylish design, is at its lowest price for this configuration.View Deal

This year, Razer made a long-needed fix to the keyboard, with a full length shift key, but the design otherwise was largely unchanged.