Razer's Clicky Huntsman Gaming Keyboard Gets $60 Cheaper

If you're looking for a new gaming keyboard, Best Buy has a light-powered deal available now. Razer’s proprietary opto-mechanical switch Razer Huntsman keyboard is on sale for $60 off, down from $149.99 to $89.99.

With per-key RGB backlit keys, on-board memory for macros and button rebinding, a braided cable, 10-key rollover anti-ghosting and, of course, Razer’s opto-mechanical switches, the Huntsman is feature-packed. This particular model comes with Razer’s purple “clicky optical switches,” which have a 1.55mm actuation distance and require 45g of actuation force.



In our Razer Huntsman review, we said the keyboard “packs possibly the finest mass-market key switch available today, in a package which oozes class.” That’s thanks to Razer’s optical technology, which actuate via light when the user depresses a key. This lets it activate switches quickly, like a Cherry MX Red, while maintaining the stability and clicky feeling of something like a Cherry MX Brown.



For someone like me, who writes during the day and games at night, that makes the Huntsman a godsend. Usually, a keyboard with this much versatility is well above the $90 price range, but this deal puts one of the market’s best gaming keyboards in budget for even those on a writer’s salary.