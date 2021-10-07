Trending

This RTX 3080-equipped Alienware Aurora R12 Returns to its Lowest Ever Price

The first big deal of the fall has just dropped...

Alienware Aurora R12
(Image credit: Future)

RTX 3080 gaming PCs continue to be hard to find, which makes a deal like this not only good, but very surprising to see!

Right now, the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080 is now just $2,155 after a sizeable $334 price cut — making this one of the best gaming PC deals you can get today.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.View Deal

We’re confident you’re going to love this system for more reasons beyond the spec list. While we haven’t gone hands-on with this specific model, we did review the Alienware Aurora R11, which shares plenty of similarities with this newer iteration.

The modern, stylish chassis is easy to open and purpose-built for maximum airflow from all angles, which helps manage the temperature and keep your system running at its best. The AlienFX RGB lighting is subtle and adds a bold element to the front of the Aurora 12.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to make this a versatile fit into any setup and minimal bloatware, to that impressively strong gaming performance and a liquid-cooled CPU, this is the enthusiast’s choice.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.