This RTX 3080-equipped Alienware Aurora R12 Returns to its Lowest Ever Price

RTX 3080 gaming PCs continue to be hard to find, which makes a deal like this not only good, but very surprising to see!

Right now, the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080 is now just $2,155 after a sizeable $334 price cut — making this one of the best gaming PC deals you can get today.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.View Deal

We’re confident you’re going to love this system for more reasons beyond the spec list. While we haven’t gone hands-on with this specific model, we did review the Alienware Aurora R11 , which shares plenty of similarities with this newer iteration.

The modern, stylish chassis is easy to open and purpose-built for maximum airflow from all angles, which helps manage the temperature and keep your system running at its best. The AlienFX RGB lighting is subtle and adds a bold element to the front of the Aurora 12.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to make this a versatile fit into any setup and minimal bloatware, to that impressively strong gaming performance and a liquid-cooled CPU, this is the enthusiast’s choice.