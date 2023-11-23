Screaming-fast 500 Hz Alienware gaming monitor at all-time low pricing for Black Friday 2023 — 39% off

If you crave extreme frame rates and have a powerful enough system to push the fastest gaming monitor on the planet, the 500 Hz Alienware AW2524H is the monitor for you. Today, it's priced at a mere $499 at Amazon for Black Friday 2023, an all-time low price that's 39% below its $830 MSRP. That scores you an ultra-fast monitor that runs at 480 Hz at stock settings but, when overclocked, runs at 500 Hz on the 25-inch FHD IPS panel. It also sports a 0.03ms response time and supports G-Sync and HDR400. In fact, this monitor is now even $150 cheaper than the more economical cut-down "F" model that Dell released to bring 500 Hz to a lower price point.

We gave the Alienware AW2524H a solid 4.5 star rating, just half a star shy of perfect, in our review. The screen offers heretofore unheard levels of smoothness courtesy of the blistering 500 Hz refresh rate, but our monitor specialist also praises its color saturation and HDR contrast that delivers even better image quality than the 360 Hz monitors we've tested. The monitor also comes outfitted with two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port.

Alienware AW2524H Gaming Monitor: was $799, now $499 at Amazon (save $300)

This 24.5-inch monitor is the world's first 500Hz gaming monitor — no frame tears or motion blur here. Boasting a 2ms advantage in control lag over its 360Hz peers, the AW2524H's main disadvantage was its MSRP of $829, but now you can snag it for 39% off.

You'll need an incredibly fast system, think something along the lines of a Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Core i9-14900K paired with an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, to truly benefit from the dizzying heights of frame rate glory, so this monitor is best suited for the highest-end gaming machines.

The prize? Faster frame rates than nearly any other monitor on the market, and did we mention the incredible 0.03ms response time?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware AW2524H and AW2524HF Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 AW2524H AW2524HF Panel Type / Backlight IPS IPS Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5 inches 16:9 24.5 inches 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1920 x 1080 @ 500 Hz (OC) 1920 x 1080 @ 500 Hz (OC) Nvidia G-Sync Compatible AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Response Time (GTG) 0.03ms 0.03ms Brightness (mfr) 400 cd/m² 400 cd/m² Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 1,000:1 Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 Price $829.99 $649.99

Sure, normally, we would recommend the AW252HF if you were looking to score a 500 Hz panel at a lower price point, but the current deal finds the Dell flagship at even lower pricing than its more value-oriented counterpart. Also, you don't have to accept the AW252HF's compromises, like the step back to AMD FreeSync Pro instead of G-Sync, the lack of HDR400, and the removal of the AlienFX lighting on the back panel.

Instead, you can now score the AW2524H for only $499 and get the whole enchilada with no compromises. We have a feeling this deal won't last long, so snag it while you can.

