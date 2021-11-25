Spacious 2TB SATA SSD Is On Sale For $160

The Crucial MX500 has been around for a long time now. However, the MX500 is still one of the best SSDs, especially if you're on the market for a SATA-based drive. For a limited time, the MX500 can be yours for just $160.54, $39.45 off its normal price.

The MX500 comes in the 2.5-inch form factor, making it an excellent upgrade even for older systems, whether they be desktops or laptops. Although bound by the SATA interface, the MX500 is leagues ahead of a conventional hard drive.

The MX500 comfortably delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 560 MB/s and 510 MB/s, respectively. With 2TB of storage space, you can use it as your primary storage or a second drive to offload your information, backups or Steam library.

Breathe new life into your PC with Crucial's MX500 SATA SSD. With a 2TB capacity, the drive serves as a good option for secondary storage as well.

The MX500 comes with great reliability, and the drive will last for years as long as you're not abusing it with professional-class workloads or doing extreme things, like mining Chia coin. Crucial backs the MX500 with a limited five-year warranty. The MX500 can absorb 700 TB of data, which works out to around 383GB per day over the course of five years.

