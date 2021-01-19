Grab a 1TB Team Group SATA SSD For Just $77

While the price of GPUs continues to rise, SSDs are a bright spot, because even as the cost of controllers has gone up slightly, the NAND has gotten cheaper, leading to more steady or even falling prices. Nowhere is this more evident than the price of 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, which are much faster than old fashioned hard drives, but not nearly as quick as the M.2 drives you'll find as boot drives in today's fastest PCs.

In a really good deal available for today only over on Newegg, you can grab the 1TB Team Group CX2 2.5-inch SSD for just $77.99 — down from $86.99. It's not one of the best SSDs on the market, but it's more than adequate as a secondary drive in your PC or a boot drive in an older computer that can't use M.2.

Value-wise, this has one of the best cost per GB rates going in the SATA SSD category. But even with the low price, it provides a good spec sheet — advanced SLC caching technology, shock and drop resistance and ECC (Error Correction Code) functionality for efficient (and safe) data storage.View Deal

An easy replacement for anyone from pros to beginners, looking to speed up their setup on the cheap, this SATA III 3D NAND internal SSD offers generous space for a low price point.

Not only that, but it doesn’t ignore some great user-friendly features that help ensure this drive will last you a long time, such as 1500G/0.5ms shock and drop resistance, powerful wear-leveling technology and ECC (Error Correction Code) functionality. Plus, for speed and efficiency, the CX2 is no slouch with 6 GB/s speeds and SLC caching.

