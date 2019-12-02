6-Core ThinkPad X1 Carbon Now Just $1,319 for Cyber Monday

A new, 6-core version of our favorite productivity laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th) gen is on a huge sale. For its part in the Cyber Monday tech deal madness, Lenovo has significantly discounted all configurations of the X1 Carbon, including one with Intel's "Comet Lake" Core i7-10710U CPU, the first 6-core processor for ultrabooks.

For just $1,319, using the coupon code "THINKCYBER," you get the latest, Gen 7 ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 1080p screen and the aforementioned Core i7-10710U CPU.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6-Core CPU, 16GB of RAM): now $1,319

This configuration of the 2.5-pound laptop features the new 6-core, Intel Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A 1080p , non-touch screen provides more than enough real estate, without harming battery life. Use coupon code THINKCYBER.

There are a number of other configurations on the same page. These include a $999 starting config that has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

However, we strongly recommend that you get the $1,319 config with the Core i7-10710U CPU, because it has the most powerful processor and it has the most RAM. Be careful, because there is another, identically-priced config that has a Core i7-10210U CPU, which is only quad-core; that model has a 512GB SSD.

The RAM on the X1 Carbon is soldered to the motherboard, so no matter what other specs, you should definitely get a model with 16GB. However, you can upgrade the SSD on your own for much less than Lenovo charges to get higher-capacity storage.

We haven't tested the X1 Carbon with the Core i7-10710U CPU inside, but we did a recent review of a Dell XPS 13 with Comet Lake and were really impressed with the performance and battery life. Having six cores, as opposed to the four cores on all other models, should make a big difference when multitasking.

Just a few months ago, we published our ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review, which is this laptop, but with an 8th Gen Core CPU. We absolutely loved the keyboard, the lightweight chassis, the bright screen, the long battery life and the great mix of ports, which includes two USB Type-A connections, two Type-C / Thunderbolt ports and full-size HDMI.