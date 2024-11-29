Nvidia RTX 4060 drops prices to all-time low — Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 4060 8G gets 11% Black Friday discount on Amazon

Budget gamers looking for a deal this Black Friday will be happy to see that the Nvidia RTX 4060 is currently at an all-time low. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8G entry-level GPU is currently on sale at less than $285 on Amazon and Newegg, although it’s already out of stock in the latter, so you should hurry if you want one. The sale price is 11% off Gigabyte’s RRP of $319.99, giving you savings of over $35 on the discrete GPU.

Those who want to be on the cutting edge of tech might want to hold off from getting a new Nvidia GPU, especially as it’s rumored that Jensen Huang will announce the 50-series at CES 2025 early next year. Furthermore, the RTX 5060 is expected to arrive in April 2025, so you don’t have to wait long if you want the latest entry-level GPU. But if you can’t wait any longer for Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, this RTX 4060 deal is one of the best we’ve seen so far.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8G: now $284.97 on Amazon (was $319.99)

The RTX 4060 is currently Nvidia's best budget GPU, perfect for mainstream 1080p gaming. It offers 20% better performance over the previous-generation RTX 3060, while supporting DLSS 3.0.

The RTX 4060 made our list of the Best Graphics Cards for Gaming, where we crowned it as the best budget Nvidia GPU. And even though it’s an entry-level offering, it’s still more than enough for the gaming needs of most people, as evidenced by Tom’s Hardware’s GPU benchmarks hierarchy test, with the factory overclocked 4060 GPU hitting nearly 150 FPS at 1080p Medium and more than 80 FPS at 1080p Ultra settings.



One drawback the 4060 has against the previous-generation RTX 3060 is that it only has a 128-bit 8GB VRAM, compared to the latter’s 192-bit 12GB VRAM (for the 12G version). Nevertheless, our comparison of the two GPUs showed that the RTX 4060 consistently outperformed the 3060 in all aspects.

This makes the RTX 4060 an excellent value GPU, especially for those looking to upgrade from an RTX 2060 or even older card. It’s also a great option for those looking to build their own entry-level gaming PC, although we’ve also found this RTX 4060-powered desktop gaming PC with an Intel Core i5-13600KF, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $699.

